Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays will meet in game two of their MLB series on Wednesday (September 21). Game one was a scoring fest that ended 18-11 in favor of the away team.

It was a terrible outing for the pitchers in general, but especially for the Phillies. They used as many as six pitchers looking to control the tempo but ended up giving away 16 earned runs.

Kyle Schwarber and Realmuto tried to solidify the innings but to no avail. The Phillies gave away more than they scored. Toronto, meanwhile, were able to score more than they let go. Matt Chapman, Teoscar Hernandez and Alejandro Kirk were amongst the top scorers for the Blue Jays.

The Citizens Bank Park witnessed an enthralling game between two teams going into full flow.

Game 2 is expected to follow a similar trend where both offenses could have a go at each other. Toronto needed the win more than Philadelphia, as they still have a chance to make the playoffs. Philadelphia, though, is out of the reckoning.

"The jacket looks good on you, JBJ #NextLevel" - Blue Jays

Toronto will look to continue their winning momentum to stay ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are third in the American League East division.

If Toronto clean sweeps the Phillies, they will bolster their hopes of qualification. Game 2 promises another exciting three hours, like the first game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 06:45 pm EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Philies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -115 +1.5 ( -180) U 8 (-120) Toronto Blue Jays -105 -1.5 ( +155) O 8 (+100)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Pick

Kevin Gausman will take center stage against the Phillies for Game 2. He has had a phenomenal season for the Blue Jays so far and could be a key factor today. In 28 games this season, he has has 186 strikeouts at an ERA of 3.45. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Toronto would like their main guy to strike.

Pick: Kevin Gausman Total Strikeouts O 6.5 (+120)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Prediction

Odds suggest a close fight between the two teams. Although for the Blue Jays, these games hold more importance. They have to win to stay in second spot.

Prediction: Blue Jays 1st 5 Innings Total O 1.5 (- 135)

