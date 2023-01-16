Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the third of four meetings this season. The two teams split the first two meetings as both picked up road victories.
The 21-23 Suns are currently in eleventh place in the Western Conference as they have lost 11 of their past 13 games. Phoenix is currently ranked 18th in points per game and 12th in offensive rating. The Suns have been better on the defensive end, ranking ninth in opponents points per game and 14th in defensive rating.
The 29-13 Grizzlies are currently in second place in the Western Conference as they have won their past nine games. Memphis has been very good on both sides of the ball. They currently rank sixth in points per game and eleventh in offensive rating while ranking tenth in opponents points per game and leading the league in defensive rating.
The Suns are 7-16 on the road while the Grizzlies are 18-3 at home.
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details
Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies
Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST
Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Suns will once again be without their star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. They are sidelined with a left groin strain and right hip soreness, respectively. Starting forward Cameron Johnson also remains sidelined with a torn meniscus. Backup point guard Cameron Payne is once again listed as out with a right foot sprain. Guard Landry Shamet is questionable to return to after missing the past three games with right hip soreness.
The Memphis Grizzlies have listed star point guard Ja Morant as questionable with left hip soreness. Backup shooting guard John Konchar is also questionable after missing the Grizzlies' previous contest with a non-COVID illness. Guard Danny Green, who is yet to make his season debut, remains out as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn ACL.
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds and Spread
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s
Suns - PG Duane Washington, SG Mikal Bridges, SF Torrey Craig, PF Dario Saric, C Deandre Ayton
Grizzlies - PG Ja Morant, SG Desmond Bane, SF Dillon Brooks, PF Jaren Jackson Jr., C Steven Adams
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Prediction
The Memphis Grizzlies have been the hottest team in the NBA over the past two and a half weeks as they have won nine straight games. Furthermore, they have been one of the best teams in the league at protecting their home court. Look for Memphis to do just that against a depleted Phoenix Suns team that has won just two of their past 13 games. Expect the Grizzlies to win by at least eleven points.
Prediction: Memphis Grizzlies -10.5 (-110)
