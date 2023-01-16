Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the third of four meetings this season. The two teams split the first two meetings as both picked up road victories.

The 21-23 Suns are currently in eleventh place in the Western Conference as they have lost 11 of their past 13 games. Phoenix is currently ranked 18th in points per game and 12th in offensive rating. The Suns have been better on the defensive end, ranking ninth in opponents points per game and 14th in defensive rating.

The 29-13 Grizzlies are currently in second place in the Western Conference as they have won their past nine games. Memphis has been very good on both sides of the ball. They currently rank sixth in points per game and eleventh in offensive rating while ranking tenth in opponents points per game and leading the league in defensive rating.

The Suns are 7-16 on the road while the Grizzlies are 18-3 at home.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Suns will once again be without their star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. They are sidelined with a left groin strain and right hip soreness, respectively. Starting forward Cameron Johnson also remains sidelined with a torn meniscus. Backup point guard Cameron Payne is once again listed as out with a right foot sprain. Guard Landry Shamet is questionable to return to after missing the past three games with right hip soreness.

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed star point guard Ja Morant as questionable with left hip soreness. Backup shooting guard John Konchar is also questionable after missing the Grizzlies' previous contest with a non-COVID illness. Guard Danny Green, who is yet to make his season debut, remains out as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Player Team Status Injury Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Hip Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Landry Shamet Phoenix Suns Questionable Hip Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Questionable Hip John Konchar Memphis Grizzlies Questionable Illness Danny Green Memphis Grizzlies Out Knee

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Phoenix Suns +10.5(-110) Over 228.5(-110) +400 Memphis Grizzlies -10.5(-110) Under 228.5(-110) -520

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Suns - PG Duane Washington, SG Mikal Bridges, SF Torrey Craig, PF Dario Saric, C Deandre Ayton

Grizzlies - PG Ja Morant, SG Desmond Bane, SF Dillon Brooks, PF Jaren Jackson Jr., C Steven Adams

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have been the hottest team in the NBA over the past two and a half weeks as they have won nine straight games. Furthermore, they have been one of the best teams in the league at protecting their home court. Look for Memphis to do just that against a depleted Phoenix Suns team that has won just two of their past 13 games. Expect the Grizzlies to win by at least eleven points.

Prediction: Memphis Grizzlies -10.5 (-110)

