Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns (19-15) are coming into tonight's game on a three-game losing skid. Their most recent defeat came 128-125 OT against the Denver Nuggets. Their opponents tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies (20-12), are coming into this game off the back of a 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns have noticeably floundered recently, enduring a 125-100 loss against the Grizzlies last week. Needless to say, that does not bode well for tonight's rematch. The Memphis outfit, meanwhile, have looked strong for much of this season but are 1-3 in their last four games.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Suns @ Grizzlies

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

On the Suns' front, power forward Jae Crowder remains out due to contract issues. Small forward Cameron Johnson is out with a knee injury. Shooting guard Landry Shamet is out due to right Achilles soreness. Shooting guard Devin Booker is out with a groin injury. Point guard Cameron Payne is out with a foot injury.

On the Grizzlies' end, small forward Danny Green remains out due to a severe knee injury from last season.

Player Team Injury Status Jae Crowder Suns N/A Out Cameron Johnson Suns Knee Out Landry Shamet Suns Achilles Out Devin Booker Suns Groin Out Cameron Payne Suns Foot Out Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Suns +8 (-110) Ov 225.5 (-110) +260 Grizzlies -8 (-110) Un 225.5 (-110) -315

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Suns - PG: Chris Paul, SG: Damion Lee, SF: Mikal Bridges, PF: Torrey Craig, C: Deandre Ayton

Grizzlies - PG: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson, C: Steven Adams

Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction

The injury bug has hit the Suns hard lately. They'll be coming into tonight sans several top tier players. They're also on the road right now and lacking any momentum thanks to their three straight losses, one of which came against tonight's opponents.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have slowed down lately compared to their dominance earlier in the season. That being said, Ja Morant is arguably the single best player in the league right now and he'll be bolstered by the crisp offense of Jaren Jackson Jr. tonight. The Memphis crew's defense is relentless on both the perimeter and the rim, which will serve them well against the ailing Suns. A Grizzlies victory tonight seems very likely.

Prediction: Grizzlies -8 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes