Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 13| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns (21-22) are seventh in the Western Conference and are coming off a big loss against the Denver Nuggets (126-97) in their previous outing.

An injury hit the Suns' team has fallen down dramatically in the West as they have only two wins in their last ten games. Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton are all missing from the starting lineup.

Dario Saric and Torrey Craig from the starting five scored in double-digits, which wasn't enough. Nikola Jokic produced 21 points along with 18 massive rebounds and 9 assists to lead Denver to victory.

A struggling Phoenix will now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) who are twelfth in the West and also faced a defeat against the Detroit Pistons (135-118) in their last outing.

Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, and Rudy Gobert scored 20,19, and 16 points respectively, but it wasn't enough as Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic scored a massive 31 and 27 points in Detroit's win. Karl Anthony Towns is yet to make a comeback for Minnesota as his presence will surely be missed.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report

The Suns are dealing with possibly the most important injuries at the moment. Devin Booker, their star guard, is out with a groin injury and Landry Shamet has suffered a hip injury. Chris Paul is out too with a hip problem and Deandre Ayton is questionable due to an ankle issue. Jae Crowder is out indefinitely due to personal reasons.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are also dealing with a number of injuries. Karl Anthony Towns is out indefinitely due to a calf injury and Taurean Prince is questionable due to an ankle problem. Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a hip problem whereas Kyle Anderson is questionable due to illness.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Landry Shamet Phoenix Suns Out Hip Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Hip Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns Questionable Ankle Jae Crowder Phoenix Suns Out Personal Karl Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Out Calf Taurean Prince Minnesota Timberwolves Questionable Ankle Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Questionable Hip Kyle Anderson Minnesota Timberwolves Questionable Illness

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Phoenix Suns +130 +3.5 (-110) O 225 (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves -150 -3.5 (-110) U 225 (-110)

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting 5s

Suns: F Dario Saric, F Torrey Craig, C Bismack Biyombo, G Mikal Bridges, G Duane Washington Jr.

Timberwolves: F Jaden McDaniels, F Anthony Edwards, C Rudy Gobert, G D'Angelo Russell, G Austin Rivers.

Suns vs Timberwolves: Betting Prediction

The Suns have a 9-1 dominating record against the Timberwolves in their last ten meetings. However, the current scenario doesn't give any advantage to Phoenix as they look to struggle with big-name injuries. This gives Minnesota a good chance to take nice revenge. Expect the home team to have the upper hand and get a positive result tonight.

Final Prediction: Minnesota -150 & -3.5 (-110)

