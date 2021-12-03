Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center for the second time this season, on Friday, December 3rd.

In the first meeting between the two best teams in the Western Conference, the Suns emerged victors on November 30th. Coming off another 114-103 win against the Detroit Pistons, the 19-3 Phoenix Suns are now on an 18-game winning streak.

The 18-3 Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, will look to even their season series with the Suns after a 104-96.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, December 3rd, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, December 4th, 2021; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

After starting the season 1-3, the Suns now are on an 18-game win streak, the longest-active and best in the NBA this season.

The Phoenix Suns made the NBA Finals last season, which has been greatly overlooked and was passed off as a fluke. However, their win against the Golden State Warriors on November 30th established their status as the team to beat.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn As I just reported on NBA Today with host @malika_andrews : Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It's considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes. As I just reported on NBA Today with host @malika_andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It's considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes.

Although Devin Booker exited the game midway due to injury, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, helped the Suns through to a win.

Taking the league by storm, the Suns will look to continue their rampage as they head over to California to face the Golden State Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul celebrates a win for the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns will look to their leader Chris Paul in this game against the Golden State Warriors. He is one of the most experienced players in the team and one of the greatest point guards to ever play in the game. His role in running the Suns' offense is a difference-maker in every game they play.

Coming off another noteworthy performance against the Pistons, Paul continues to be a dominant player in his position late in his career. While only recording 12 points in the game, Paul helped the Suns pull away after the Pistons cut through a 17-point deficit in the second half.

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul in the clutch this season:



63.6 FG%

50.0 3P%

94.1 FT%

12 AST

2 TOV



The Suns have outscored opponents by 46 points with CP on the court in the clutch, the best +/- in the NBA. Chris Paul in the clutch this season:63.6 FG%50.0 3P%94.1 FT%12 AST2 TOVThe Suns have outscored opponents by 46 points with CP on the court in the clutch, the best +/- in the NBA. https://t.co/CRmGgpQiHy

Dishing out 12 dimes for the game and getting the offense running, Paul is truly a master of his craft. Playing a more pronounced role in the absence of Devin Booker, Paul will have to prevent Phoenix's offense from stagnating against the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Andrew Wiggins extends to get the ball.

Coming off their third loss of the season, the Golden State Warriors started as the team to beat in the Western Conference.

Featuring the likes of Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level, and the blooming talent of Jordan Poole in the backcourt, the Golden State Warriors' equal-opportunity offense has been in full flow.

Golden State Warriors @warriors 27.8 PPG | 108 total threes | 18-3 record



Stephen Curry has had a sensational start to the season 💥 27.8 PPG | 108 total threes | 18-3 recordStephen Curry has had a sensational start to the season 💥 https://t.co/BplPRuxfR0

In the game against the Phoenix Suns, though, the side hit a severe roadblock. With Curry enduring a horror shooting night at the Footprint Center, the Warriors found themselves chasing the Suns for most of the game. They turned in a season-high 23 turnovers on the night.

After an uncharacteristically low-scoring second half, the Golden State Warriors will look to redeem themselves at home against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry calls a play for the Golden State Warriors.

The key player for the Golden State Warriors in this matchup against the Phoenix Suns could be Stephen Curry. Coming off a poor performance in their previous outing, he is unlikely to have two poor shooting nights in a row.

BetUS NBA @BetUS_NBA



Curry had 12 points (4/12 FG - 3/14 3-PT FG) and 3 rebounds against the red-hot Phoenix Suns



#NBA #ValleyProud Steph Curry had the worst shooting night of his career when taking at least 20 shots 😵Curry had 12 points (4/12 FG - 3/14 3-PT FG) and 3 rebounds against the red-hot Phoenix Suns #NBA Twitter #DubNation Steph Curry had the worst shooting night of his career when taking at least 20 shots 😵Curry had 12 points (4/12 FG - 3/14 3-PT FG) and 3 rebounds against the red-hot Phoenix Suns #NBA #NBATwitter #DubNation #ValleyProud https://t.co/S4ScKzUktq

The shooting woes of the Warriors can be attributed to the Phoenix Suns' defensive schemes. But Curry being the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever seen, should hit his stride against the same side again.

Shooting 3-14 from beyond the arc and 4-21 from the field, Curry will have to find a way to bounce back in this game. On his return to the Chase Center, Curry is due to have a comeback shooting night.

Even when his contributions aren't on the scoring front, Curry has the ability to get his teammates open using back screens and moving without the ball. That could play a key role in getting the Golden State Warriors' offense going.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Suns vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors game could be a conference-defining series, as things stand. With similar season records, the battle for the first seed should see some exciting basketball being played.

Although the Suns walked away with the win in their first meeting, it is difficult to bet against the Golden State Warriors at home. Together with the potential absence of Devin Booker and the Suns going on the road on the second night of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors seem to have the upper hand this time.

Where to watch Suns vs Warriors game?

The Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN. The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports too. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 95.7 The Game.

