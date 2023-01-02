Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 2| 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks take on the Phoenix Suns at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Monday (January 2) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and previews are given below:

Both sides have a solid record at the moment. The Suns are currently in seventh place in the Western conference standings after going 20-17 and the Knicks are in eighth place in the Eastern conference standings with a 19-18 record.

Phoenix come into this game on the back of a terrible run of form, losing five of their last six games. They lost their last game 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors, where Gary Trent scored 35 points. The Suns are missing the phenomenal output of superstar Devin Booker, without whom they are struggling massively in offense. Over the last six games, they have scored only 111 points per game on average.

The Knicks have been in pretty similar form as well, after going on an abysmal five-game losing streak which they ended in their last game with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets. Julius Randle has been in exceptional form over the last half a dozen games. He has averaged over 33 points, 12 rebounds and nearly five assists a night over that period, even though the Knicks went 1-5.

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Groin Out Phoenix Suns Cam Johnson Knee Out New York Knicks RJ Barrett Finger Out

The Suns are in an injury crisis, with Devin Booker and Cam Johnson, who are regular starters, missing. For the Knicks, star guard RJ Barrett is out.

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Phoenix Suns +1.5 (-112) Over 220.5 (-110) -104 New York Knicks -1.5 (-107) Under 220.5 (-110) -113

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns: PG Chris Paul SG Landry Shamet (GTD) SF Mikal Bridges PF Torrey Craig C Deandre Ayton

New York Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson (GTD) SG Miles McBride SF Quentin Grimes PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Prediction

The Suns are at a massive quality deficit coming into this game. Without Johnson and Booker, their offense has looked pale. Even though Chris Paul is back and playing regularly, points are hard to come by.

The Knicks are led by some brilliant performances from Julius Randle and have a much better chance of winning at home compared to the Suns’ abysmal road record. The Suns have lost three of their last four away games and six of their 12. The Knicks should just about win this one.

Knicks: -113

