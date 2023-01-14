The Pittsburgh Panthers are off to an 11-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils (77-69) in their last outing where Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings scored 16 and 14 points respectively, which led to an eight-point defeat.

They will now take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are on an 8-8 start to the season, 14th in the same conference, and are on a two-game losing streak. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated them by just a point (73-72) in their previous outing. Devion Smith and Kyle Sturdivant scored 16 and 18 points off the bench, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets will now host this game at the McCamish Pavilion on Saturday (January 14) where they will look to end their losing streak.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Panthers -5 (-110) O 142 (-110) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +5 (-110) U 142 (-110)

The Panthers have started the season with eleven wins and six losses so far. Their away record is a decent 3-2, which they would like to add to today. The team is above the average mark in offense, scoring 74.8 points per game, which ranks 127th in the country while conceding 68.7 points per game, which ranks 171st in the country.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had a mixed start to the season with eight wins and eight losses. Their home record is decent at 7-2, which they will look to make 8-2 today. The team are just above the average mark in offense, scoring 71.1 points per game, which ranks 196th in the nation while conceding 69.4 points per game, which ranks 194th in the nation.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Panthers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 03:00 pm ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Prediction

The Panthers are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games away from home against a team that has a winning percentage of more than .600. They are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games away from home against a team with a winning record. They are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six away games.

Based on current statistics and form, expect a close contest today.

Final Prediction: Pittsburgh -5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes