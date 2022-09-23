Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 22| 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at PNC Park. Both teams have struggled this season. They have severely lacked quality and performance to push them towards the top of the standings. The Cubs and the Pirates have looked like shadows of their former selves.

The Pirates currently sit at the bottom of the National League Central standings with an overall record of 55-94. Their win percentage is .369 this season, which is one of the worst in the entire MLB. The Pirates have taken another step back from last season’s atrocious performance where they ended the season 61-101, finishing at the bottom of the standings. The Pittsburgh faithful were hoping for a better showing by their side this campaign, but sadly that didn’t come to fruition. Will they end the season on a high? It is quite hard to tell, as the Pirates enter this game on a miserable six-game losing streak.

The Chicago Cubs, following their series win against the Marlins.

The Cubs have looked good in bits this season, but haven’t converted it into an overall strong showing this season. They currently sit in third place in the NL Central with an overall record of 64-85 with a win percentage of .430. They are pretty far away from playoff contention right now, but there were a few periods where it looked like a strong possibility. They have fallen off quite a bit by the end of the season, although they have improved on their performances from last season. They finished last season in fourth place with 71 wins, a number they should beat comfortably this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Match Details.

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date and Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:35 PM ET

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs best picks

The top picks for the game are Mitch Keller of the Pirates and Hayden Wesneski of the Cubs. Keller has an ERA of 4.03 and Wesneski has an ERA of 2.30 thus far.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 -112 Under 7.5 Chicago Cubs -1.5 -103 Over 7.5

Pirates vs Cubs Final Prediction:

Both teams are near the bottom of the standings. They have struggled for form. The Pirates come into this game on the back of a shocking run of six-straight defeats. The Cubs should edge this one out.

Chicago Cubs: -1.5

