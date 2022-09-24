Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 24| 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Chicago Cubs in the third game of their four-game series on Saturday in Game 3 starting on Saturday (September 24) 6:35pm EDT. Chicago leads the series 2-0 with both games proving to be money's worth. Pittsburgh will look to make a comeback in this game!

Game 1 and 2 were close affairs for the Pirates. They lost both games by a single score of 3-2 and 6-5 and could not be blamed for not trying at all.

Mitch Keller tried his best in Game 1 to make an impact by getting 7 strikeouts to his name, only to be let down by the batters.

Game 2 was a little different where the batters were good but the pitchers did not perform to expectations. In just 0.1 IPs, Wil Crowe gave away 3 valuable runs. This instantly helped Chicago earn the victory. Up until the 5th innings, Pittsburgh were leading 4-2 on the board. Those 3 runs cost the Pirates in Game 2.

"Four straight wins!" - Cubs

It wasn't a good outing for Javier Assad in the second game, but the other pitchers did the job for the Cubs. It was an all-round team effort in a game where they had to make a comeback. As the series progresses, it is going to be difficult for the away team to win. The home team is looking close to securing a victory.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 06:35 p.m EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates -110 +1.5 (-180) U 7.5 (-110) Chicago Cubs -110 -1.5 (+155) O 7.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Best Pick

Johan Oviedo (2-1) versus Wade Milley (1-1) is today's pick of the game. Youth against experience! Since the Pirates need to win this game more than ever, the burden of expectations is on Oviedo. If they win, the team would still have the chance to tie the series. However, underestimating Wade's capability could be a big mistake.

But, taking into consideration Oviedo's 3.20 ERA for the season, he is the pick of the game.

Pick: Johan Oviedo Total Strikeouts O 5.5 (+105)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Prediction

Odds are almost similar, so there is no clear favorite to win this game. Pittsburgh (55-96) and Chicago (66-85) are last and third in the National League East division, respectively. However, expect the Pirates will make a comeback today.

Prediction: Pirates 1st 5 Innings Total O 1.5 (-120)

