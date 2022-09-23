Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of their four-game MLB series on Friday (September 23) night at PNC Park.

Both teams have failed to deliver the quality and performance necessary to propel them to the top of the standings. The Pirates and Cubs have been pale shadows of what they once were.

The Cubs beat the Pirates 3-2 in Game 1, taking their season record to 65-85 but are out of playoff reckoning and have already been eliminated from their division. They have had their struggles this season and will hope to end the current season on a positive note.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have also been eliminated from their division and are only looking for wins to end their sub-par season on a strong note. They had the team and potential to make things happen this season but lacked the much-needed grit as a unit.

The Pirates will start with Bryce Wilson on the mound. He's 3-9 this season with a 1.48 WHIP. This will be his 19th start of the season and third against the Cubs. In his last two starts against the Cubs, he registered two losses and gave up seven runs on 14 hits in 11.1 IP. He will look to get that much-needed win for the home team tonight.

The Cubs, meanwhile, will start rookie pitcher Javier Assad on the hill. He is 1-2 this season, with an ERA of 3.82 and a 1.54 WHIP. This will be his sixth start of the season and first against the Pirates. He's still in the nascent stages of his MLB career and will look to make a formidable statement tonight.

Match Details: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Friday, September 23; 6:35 pm ET

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +100 -1.5 (+170) Over 8.0 (-110) Pittsburgh Pirates -120 +1.5 (-200) Under 8.0 (-110)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Best Picks

The Cubs will look to score early on against Wilson to put him off guard. So, expect the Cubs unit to get some hits early and get the scoreboard ticking to register a win.

Pick: Cubs' first five innings over 1.5 runs (-145)

Pirates vs Cubs Final Prediction

In the standings, neither team is very high. In terms of form, they've both fought hard. After seven straight losses, though, the Pirates enter the game with a poorer record, so this one ought to go the Cubs' way.

