Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. The Pirates defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Thursday to avoid getting swept. They are still down at 46-72 this season. Meanwhile, the Reds currently hold a 46-70 record this year following their 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has been pretty bad at home this year, while Cincinnati has been awful on the road. Cincinnati has been the better team in recent years, but now with a depleted roster, these clubs are evenly matched.

Pittsburgh's Bryse Wilson gets the call on Friday night. He has a 5.93 ERA in 13 starts. He has had a terrible year, but he'll be facing a weak-hitting Reds lineup.

The good news is that the righty has looked better, holding a 3.98 ERA in his previous six outings. The Pirates' righty has been bad at home this year, but the Reds don't put up a lot of runs. He also held them to one run in six innings in a start last month, so look for Wilson to try and replicate that performance.

Cincinnati will send out Graham Ashcraft for Friday's game. He has a 5-3 record with a 3.96 ERA in 15 starts so far. Looking at his previous 20 1/3 frames, he has surrendered just four earned runs. Ashcraft has looked great at times this year, but he sometimes gets himself into some jams. The Pirates don't put a lot of men on base, though, so expect Ashcraft to have a strong outing on Friday.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds -115 -1.5 (+145) Over 8 (-105) Pittsburgh Pirates +105 +1.5 (-175) Under 8 (-115)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

The Reds are averaging only 0.29 first-inning runs this year on the road. Meanwhile, the Pirates are at 0.30 home first-inning runs. Look for both of these starting pitchers to get through the first unscathed.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-135)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Pirates have been terrible since the beginning of July. Looking at their last 30 games, they've won only eight. The Reds have the slight starting pitching edge here, but the best bet here is to target the under. The under has hit in seven of the Reds' last nine away games, which makes sense because they hit much better at home. Look for both bottom-tier lineups to be kept in check as the two bottom feeders kick off a weekend series.

Prediction: Under 8 (-115)

