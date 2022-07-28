Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play host to the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday afternoon. The Pirates lost by a score of 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs in their previous game to fall to 40-58 this year. The Phillies find themselves at 51-47 this season after their 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. Philadelphia is now just half a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final National League Wild Card berth.

Pittsburgh will tab Zach Thompson for Thursday's matchup. He'll be challenged with neutralizing an offense that scores the seventh-most runs per game. Last time out, Thompson tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and seven earned runs versus the Miami Marlins. The righty had a streak of seven straight starts allowing two or fewer runs prior to this start, so he'll try to get his rhythm back on Thursday.

Zack Wheeler, who is 8-5 with a 2.78 ERA, will take the hill Thursday for Philadelphia. He'll be up against a Pirates club that is ranked #28 in runs per game in the MLB. In his previous outing, Wheeler tossed seven innings, surrendering only three hits and one earned run while fanning six.

Wheeler was snubbed from the All-Star Game, and he's most likely playing with a chip on his shoulder. Look for the righty to mow down this Pittsburgh lineup in the series opener.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Thursday, July 28, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -184 -1.5 (-115) Over 7.5 (-115) Pittsburgh Pirates +164 +1.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-105)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

J.T. Realmuto has been great lately, sporting an impressive .997 OPS over the last month. He is also riding a nine-game hitting streak as the Phillies enter Pittsburgh. Thompson struggled last start and the Phillies have the capabilities to go off as a team, so expect Realmuto to produce from the three-hole.

Pick: J.T. Realmuto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Pirates have now dropped eight of their previous 10, as well as eight of 10 while underdogs. The Phillies, behind Wheeler, should handle the Pirates in this one and put up a decent amount of runs.

Prediction: Phillies -1.5 (-115) & Phillies Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-120)

