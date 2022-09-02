Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 2| 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game interleague series versus the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday evening.

Playing in the National League Central, the Pirates are at the bottom of the division with terrible home and away records of 26-36 and 23-45, respectively. They have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games, adding to their misery. Beyond reach of the playoffs, they have nothing left in the tank to offer. Might as well put up a show for the home crowd against the Jays.

The Blue Jays are third in the American League East. Poking the Tampa Bay Rays for the second spot, they hope to move up in the standings. At 70-59, the Jays are only two back of the Rays. The only worrying fact is the current win/loss ratio, which stands at five apiece in the last 10 games. Tampa is having a terrific 8-2 run at the moment.

The first matchup of the series will start on Friday evening on Toronto's home turf. If the Blue Jays want to keep their playoffs hopes alive, they will need a series sweep.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the opportunity to spoil those hopes.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 06:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds: Pittburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +215 +1.5 (+125) U 8.5 (-120) Toronto Blue Jays -255 -1.5 (-145) O 8.5 (+100)

Odds heavily favor the Blue Jays for a straight victory.

Pirates vs. Jays Pick

Alek Manoah is the preferred pitcher for Toronto against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Against a lower-ranked home team, Alex would like to exploit his prowess. His 2.60 ERA this season has been phenomenal. Out of the 25 games he has played, his win/loss stands at 12/7.

These are the season statistics for the pick of the game, Alek Manoah.

GP IP H R K ERA 25 155.2 121 51 147 2.66

Pirates vs. Jays: Predictions

This has to be a clear-cut victory for the Toronto Blue Jays. There is hardly any scope of improvement from the Pirates as the regular season comes to a close. The Jays will look to close in on the gap on the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays. A few slips here and there could send Toronto to the second spot.

Looking at all the odds and the statistics at hand, the Jays are the clear favorites to win the game.

Pick/Prediciton: Blue Jays -255.

