Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Two struggling Western Conference teams will battle tonight (January 4), as the Portland Trail Blazers are in Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are fresh off much-needed wins.

The Trail Blazers lost four of five before Monday's win over the DetroitPistons. However, they've been incapable of winning on the road lately, dropping four straight away from Portland. They're clinging to seventh in the West.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, also won on Monday, snapping a six-game losing streak. Their win came over the top-seeded Denver Nuggets came despite playing without D'Angelo Russell or Karl-Anthony Towns. Their season record stands at 17-21 entering this game.

Both teams can build momentum with a strong performance tonight. Let's see which team is in a better position to do so.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4; 8:00 pm EST

Venue: Target Center

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Both teams have four players listed on their injury report. The Blazers have two players ruled out, while the other two are probable and questionable. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have two players questionable and two ruled out, including star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Player Team Injury Status Nassir Little Trail Blazers Leg Out Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers Illness Probable Gary Payton II Trail Blazers Ankle Questionable Justice Winslow Trail Blazers Ankle Out Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Taurean Prince Timberwolves Shoulder Questionable Naz Reid Timberwolves Back Questionable Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Trail Blazers -1.0 (-110) Over 234.5 (-110) -120 Timberwolves +1.0 (-110) Under 234.5 (-110) +100

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting 5s

Trail Blazers - PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Anferee Simons, SF: Josh Hart, PF: Jerami Grant, C: Jusuf Nurkic

Minnesota - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Austin Rivers, SF: Anthony Edwards, PF: Jaden McDaniels, C: Rudy Gobert

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The two teams met twice in Portland early in December, where the Timberwolves had no answer for the Trail Blazers' offense.

Portland put up over 120 points in both games and went 34-80 from the 3-point range. 3-point defense is an area Minnesota has had issues with all season, and Portland has the third-highest team 3-point percentage in the league.

Unless Portland is cold tonight, they should make it rain again en route to an elusive road win this winter.

Prediction: Portland Trail Blazers -1.0 (-110)

