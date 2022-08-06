Premier League Best Bets Today: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for August 6 | EPL 2022/23

The Premier League season has kicked off, and this Saturday, August 6, there are six games in action. Let's look at the best bets to target for the first Saturday of the season.

Premier League Best Bet #1: Liverpool -1.5 (-130)

Fulham vs. Liverpool Match Details

Fixture: Liverpool @ Fulham

Date & Time: Saturday, August 6, 7:30 a.m. EDT

Venue: Craven Cottage, London, England

Liverpool opens up the 2022/23 season in London against newly promoted Fulham. Liverpool lost out on the title on the final day, with Manchester City, securing their second consecutive EPL win instead. Meanwhile, Fulham won the EFL Championship with 90 points and will be looking to start this campaign on a positive note.

It won't be easy at all against this Liverpool squad, even with Sadio Mane's departure. Liverpool has been undefeated in their previous four season openers, scoring three goals or more in each win. Liverpool also ended last season by scoring two or more goals in nine of their final 11 matches. Fulham did manage to take four points from Liverpool in 2020-21 but expect the 2021-22 runner-ups to win comfortably on Saturday.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy every opening day strike under the boss Plenty of memorable goals in hereEnjoy every opening day strike under the boss Plenty of memorable goals in here 😍 Enjoy every opening day strike under the boss ⚽️ https://t.co/ojgTbZfodq

"Plenty of memorable goals in here..." -@LFC

Premier League Best Bet #2: Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest Over 2.5 Goals (+104)

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest Match Details

Fixture: Nottingham Forest @ Newcastle United

Date & Time: Saturday, August 6, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon Tyne, England

Newcastle hosts newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday in what should be an entertaining match. These clubs haven't matched up since 2018, but they'll both have a great opportunity to start the season off with three points.

This game should feature a lot of goals due to Forest's new additions up front. Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard, as well as Taiwo Awoniyi, should help Forest produce chances all season long. Expect, at least, three goals in this opening match.

Premier League Best Bet #3: Everton +1 (+140)

Everton vs. Chelsea Match Details

Fixture: Chelsea @ Everton

Date & Time: Saturday, August 6, 12:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

"Everton have won each of their last four #PL home matches against Chelsea #EVECHE" - Premier League

Everton takes on Chelsea to open up the season, which also means former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be up against the club he once played for and managed. Everton has won four home matches in a row versus Chelsea in the premier league, so they have to feel confident entering their opener. They've also kept a clean sheet in five of their previous seven home matches facing the Blues. Back the home side to win or draw to start their 2022/23 journey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far