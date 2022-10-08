Premier League Best Bets Today: Predictions for October 8| EPL 2022-23

Some absolutely scorching matchups will kick off this weekend in the Premier League. The Best Bets are as follows:

Premier League Best Bet #1: Manchester City vs Southampton (-909 on ML)

Manchester City will take on struggling Southampton, whose season already looks worse for wear.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s position at the club is in danger, as Southampton sit in 16th place, after losing three in a row. At such a tumultuous period, the worst possible opponent for them are the Cityzens who are blowing teams away.

The reigning two-time Premier League champions are playing in a league of their own. They are the only unbeaten team in the EPL and are fresh off a demolition job against neighbours United.

Erling Haaland is a name no one is able to keep off their mouths and rightfully so. The Norwegian goal machine has 14 goals in just eight games and is looking like scoring a hat-trick every time he steps onto the pitch. Can Southampton’s defence stop the rampaging Haaland?

Premier League Best Bet #2: Chelsea vs Wolves (-250 on ML)

Graham Potter’s Chelsea are finally coming together. After a couple of really positive results, the Blues are looking like the team everyone thought they were.

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel was surprising, but the fans seem to have gotten behind Potter already. Chelsea, fifth in the league, are coming off consecutive wins across competitions and will look to mount early pressure on their London rivals above them.

As for Wolves, it’s turmoil season. They’ve sacked their manager Bruno Lage and are coming off a horrible start to the season. They have only won one of their opening eight games, placing them 18th in the standings. They have looked like relegation fodder thus far and are looking for a new manager.

Will the Blues prevail as expected, or will Wolves upset the odds?

Premier League Best Bet #3: Brighton vs Spurs; over 2.5 (-120)

This one has the prospect of being the game of the weekend. Brighton are no joke. Their fairytale season keeps on running with full steam.

Not many teams can say that they went to Old Trafford and Anfield and dominated their opponents. The Seagulls are flying high in fourth place, after a miraculous Leandro Trossard hat-trick earned them a draw against Liverpool last time out.

Their opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, are coming off a disappointing derby defeat against bitter rivals Arsenal. A lot of question marks appeared around their negative game plan against the Gunners, and their lack of intensity was criticised in such an important fixture.

Even though Spurs have played bland football most season, they are still sitting comfortably in third place, with Harry Kane firing on all cylinders once again. Could this be the reality check for Brighton, or will Spurs succumb once again?

