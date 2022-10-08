Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: 2022 NCAAF Season

The Purdue Boilermakers will meet the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, October 8th. The Terrapins are coming off of a win in their previous game, whereas the Boilermakers are on a two-game win streak.

Both teams are part of the Big 10 (East & West) Conference.

Purdue (3-2) started their new season with a loss at home (31-35) against #10 Penn State. They bounced back in an aggressive way to win Game 2 against the Indiana State Sycamores (56-0). The Boilermakers then lost a close game to the #22 Syracuse Orange (29-32). Game 4 saw them win at home against Florida (28-26) before winning their last game against Minnesota (20-10).

Maryland's only loss this season has come at the hands of a strong #4 Michigan (31-10). For the rest of the game, their offense has done all the talking. The wins against Buffalo, Charlotte, and MI State have been dominant. The only game versus SMU (34-27) was a close call. Taulia Tagovailoa has been excellent so far for the team. He has managed to produce excellent numbers, leading the attack from the front.

It has been a season of ups and downs for the Boilermakers. Two wins in a row would have given the team some confidence to keep the ball rolling. They will face a tough challenge in the form of the Terrapins. Expect a great matchup.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers @ Maryland Terrapins

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8, 12:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Byrd Stadium, College Park, Maryland

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Purdue Boilermakers +135 +3 (-105) O 59 (-110) Maryland Terrapins -155 -3 (-115) U 59 (-110)

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Pick

Taulia Tagovailoa is too big a name to be ignored for this game. He is the main reason why Maryland's offense has been on fire this season. Taulia has picked up almost 1,000 passing yards in five games. The Boilermakers have to make sure they don't give this guy enough space, otherwise things could go ugly for the away team.

Pick: Maryland 1st Quarter Total Points Under 13.5 (-120)

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Prediction

It is definitely going to be a tough away game for the Boilermakers. They have been on and off this season thus far. The defense has a big responsibility to contain Maryland's offense. The head-to-head record is currently tied at 1-1, however, the current scenario is totally different.

Prediction: Maryland (-155)

