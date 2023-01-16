Purdue vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Purdue Boilermakers are off to a brilliant 16-1 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, first in the Big Ten Conference, and are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (73-55) in their last outing.

Fletcher Loyer scored a massive 27 points along with three assists to lead his side to victory. They will now take on the Michigan State Spartans, who are on a 12-5 start to the season, third in the same conference but faced a defeat against the Illinois Fighting Illini (75-66) in their previous outing.

AJ Hoggard produced a 20-point performance but it wasn't enough to seal them a win. The Spartans will now host this massive game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center on Monday (January 16) where they will look to end their losing start. The Boilermakers will be looking to continue their winning run.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan State Spartans: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Purdue Boilermakers -3 (-110) O 133.5 (-110) Michigan State Spartans +3 (-110) U 133.5 (-110)

The Boilermakers have had their best start to the season so far. They are 5-1 in the conference and their away record is at a solid 4-0. The team have been impressive on the offensive front, averaging 75.8 points per game, which ranks 102nd in the country along with 37.9 massive offensive rebounds while conceding 61.1 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the country.

The Michigan State Spartans are not as good as the Boilermakers but are doing just fine in the conference. Their home record is a solid 7-2 at the moment. The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.1 points per game, which ranks 220th in the nation while conceding 65.5 points per game, which ranks 84th in the nation.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan State Spartans: Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers @ Michigan State Spartans

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 02:30 pm ET

Venue: Jack Breslin Student Event Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan State Spartans: Prediction

The Boilermakers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread win. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games away from home against a team that has a home winning percentage of more than .600. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five away games against a team with a winning record.

The Boilermakers have a 7-3 advantage over the Spartans in their last ten meetings. They are in much better form but both teams play tough basketball. Expect a close contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Purdue -3 (-110)

