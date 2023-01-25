Rangers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 25 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Rangers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL on Wednesday

Both teams have had a great season so far and are coming into the game with a win, making the matchup interesting. The Rangers are placed third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 59 points and will look to win this to stay ahead in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Leafs are placed second with 66 points in the Atlantic Division and will be focused on sustaining their place in the division with another win on the run.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL RANGERS +135 +1.5(-185) o6(+100) MAPLE LEAFS -160 -1.5(+155) u6(-120)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs NHL Match Details

Fixture: New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Rangers vs Maple Leafs NHL Key Stats

The Rangers have scored close to 150 goals this season and their performances have been on similar lines to last season. The role of the duo Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider has been immense for them in scoring for them and look great as a unit with enough options to explore coming into the game.

The defense has done its job by maintaining the average of goals per game to 2.6 this season. Goaltenders have inspired the defense and look well in sync with the defensive line for future challenges.

The Leafs' offensive setup has breached the 160-goals mark this season through contributions from William Nylander and Auston Matthews (24 goals each). The offensive unit of five players has made the offense stronger for the upcoming games.

Their defense has conceded around 2.6 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have done well and will have a key role in the upcoming game too.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs NHL Betting Prediction

The Rangers have done well in the last few games and also have a great away record with eight wins in 11 outings. The offense is shaping up well at the moment and their defense has been a strength for them this season.

On the other hand, the Leafs have done great at home and are more comfortable playing here. They have a slightly better offense which provides them with additional strength.

With a marginal difference between the two and home advantage in favor of the Leafs, we can expect them to cover the spread in this one, keeping it tight at the back.

Prediction: Maple Leafs, -1.5(+155)

