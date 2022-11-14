Raptors vs Pistons Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 14 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Toronto Raptors will be attempting to end their four-game road losing streak (7-7) when they play Detroit Pistons (3-11) on Monday night. Toronto are coming off a three-point underdog defeat to Indiana, 118-104.

Detroit are a five-point underdog after losing to Boston by a score of 117-108. Detroit are 7-3 in their last ten games against Toronto.

Raptors vs Pistons Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Toronto Raptors -200 -5 (-110) Over 220 (-110) Detroit Pistons +170 +5 (-110) Under 220 (-110)

Raptors vs Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Toronto at Detroit

Date and Time: Monday, November 14 at 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Raptors vs Pistons Key Stats

Toronto are currently in trouble and on a two-game losing streak. They will attempt to break the streak by defeating Detroit, which would be their second victory in the last four games.

Toronto score 111.7 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 104 points by making 39.4% of their field goals and 20% of their three-point attempts. They have performed admirably on defense, allowing just 109.4 points per game. They conceded 118 points in their previous game, so they will need to play better this time round.

Detroit have had a tough week and enter this contest on the back of a three-game losing streak. They score 108.4 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 108 points and made 41.6 percent of their field goals and 42.1 percent of their three-point attempts.

Detroit's defense, which allows 118.4 points per game, is not particularly strong. They need to play better if they want to win this game after giving up 117 points in their previous contest.

Raptors vs Pistons Best Picks and Prediction

Toronto's recent three games have seen them average 111 points per game on offense as they continue to play effectively. With more than 17 offensive rebounds per game, they have been highly active on the offensive boards, which will result in more scoring possibilities.

They also do a fantastic job of ball protection and don't allow many easy baskets to be made. Pick the Raptors to win by covering the spread as the Pistons struggle to contain them at home, where they allow more than 115 points per game.

Pick: Toronto -5 (-110)

