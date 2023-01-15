Ravens vs Bengals Predictions, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - Wild Card Round - January 15 | NFL Playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Bengals finished the season 12-4, winning their final eight games. The Ravens were 10-7 but lost three of their final four, including last week when the Bengals beat them 27-16. Tonight, Baltimore will still be without their star, quarterback Lamar Jackson, which will make it very difficult, especially in enemy territory.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Baltimore Ravens +8 (-110) Over 40 (-110) +345 Cincinnati Bengals -8 (-110) Under 40 (-110) -455

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Key Stats

The Ravens were above-average offensively, but without Lamar Jackson, they're a different team. Jackson has missed the last five games, and over this span, the Ravens scored just four total offensive touchdowns. Backup Tyler Huntley is expected to start after missing Week 18 with a shoulder injury. Huntley hasn't been awful since taking over, but Baltimore is just 2-3 since Lamar went down. The Ravens were one of the best teams this year when it came to running the ball, but a lot of that had to do with Jackson's team-high 764 rushing yards. In the backfield, Baltimore features J.K. Dobbins, who averages 65 yards per game, and Gus Edwards, who tallies 48.1 yards per game. Tight end Mark Andrews is the Ravens' best receiving option, but overall the Ravens haven't scored over 17 points without Jackson this season.

The Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL, and their offense is a big reason for that. Third-year quarterback Joe Burrow finished fifth in league with 4,475 passing yards, and his 35 TDs were tied for second-most. Cincinnati wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins always make life tough for opposing defenses, as they both recorded over 1,000 receiving yards this season, and they should be productive tonight. Running back Joe Mixon had a decent year, and overall the Bengals do a great job at taking care of the ball as they only turned the ball over just 18 times, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. The Bengals' defense has been right around league average, whereas the Ravens' defense has been better, especially against the run. If Baltimore is going to have any chance, it'll have to be because their defense makes some big plays.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Prediction

These AFC North foes split the season series, but the absence of Lamar Jackson changes things drastically. Cincinnati went 6-1 SU and 6-1 ATS at home, and they should be able to dominate the Ravens tonight. Ultimately, Baltimore is going to struggle to put up points, so expect the Bengals to win and cover. Also, four of the Ravens' five games without Jackson have gone under, so look for the total to stay under here tonight.

Prediction: Bengals -8 (-110) & Under 40 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NFL picks this season are 28-20-4 (+52.4 units)

