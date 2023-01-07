Ravens vs. Bengals Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines and Picks - January 8 | Week 18 | 2022-23 NFL Season

There are some crazy implications in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

The Ravens were rooting for a Bills win on Monday night to give them a shot at the division in this game, but after Damar Hamlin went down with a cardiac arrest, players and coaches decided to suspend the game. The league ultimately decided to cancel that game, and Cincinnati can no longer earn six losses.

Due to an obscure NFL rule, the league turns to win percentage, and the Bengals are gifted the division.

However, seeing that there will be some upset fans if the Ravens win, since it would give them the same amount of wins as the Bengals, and they have defeated them twice, the NFL decided to try and find a way to even things out.

Should the Ravens and Bengals be paired in Wild Card weekend, the NFL decided that a coin toss would determine home-field advantage. It's an extremely odd move, as Ravens fans will feel they deserve home-field advantage no matter who they play, but that's what Rodger Goodell has decided.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Odds

Teams Spread Moneyline Over/Under Ravens +9 (-110) +330 Over 39.5 (-110) Bengals -9 (-110) -425 Under 39.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Sunday, January 7, 2023; 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Ravens vs. Bengals Best Picks

The Ravens historically do a great job of containing Joe Burrow. His prop is pretty high in this one, and there is a high likelihood he won't play in the second half.

If Burrow can give his team a large enough lead in the first half, bettors should expect him to sit and avoid a possible injury in the latter part of this game.

Joe Burrow Under 278.5 Passing Yards

Ravens vs. Bengals Predciton

Lamar Jackson is still out for Baltimore, and Tyler Huntley is questionable, so there is a strong chance of Anthony Brown receiving the call for the Ravens. With the cancelation of Monday night's game, this game is far less important for the Ravens; while they would still love a win here, John Harbaugh will probably save his tricks for the playoffs.

Joe Burrow and company would love a win to give their team that bump before the playoffs; bettors should expect a big win from the Bengals.

Cincinnati -9 (-110)

