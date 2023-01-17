Red Wings vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Line Pick, and Preview: January 17| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7) are sixth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Colorado Avalanche (6-3) in their previous outing and will now take on the Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5) who are second to bottom in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are on a humongous nine-game losing streak.

The Coyotes lost to the Winnipeg Jets (2-1) in their last outing. Clayton Keller was the only scorer in the game for the Coyotes. The game will be held by them at the Mullett Arena on Tuesday (January 17) where they will try their best to end their losing streak. Detroit will also look to end its losing run.

Detroit Red Wings vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Red Wings -130 -1.5 (+185) O 6 (-120) Arizona Coyotes +110 +1.5 (-225) U 6 (+100)

Detroit are struggling to find form as they are lacking in the race for the playoffs. Their home record is a little better at 11-9 compared to their away record of 7-8-4. They finished sixth last season and missed the playoffs with an overall record of 32-40 and are again on the same track to miss the playoffs.

The team has scored a total of 131 goals while conceding 145 goals, a difference of -14.

The Arizona Coyotes have a home record of 7-6-2 but their away record is what has kept them far from other teams in the league at 6-19. They finished bottom last season with an overall record of 25-50. The team has scored a total of 115 goals while conceding a total of 158 goals, a difference of -43.

Detroit Red Wings vs Arizona Coyotes: Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Red Wings @ Arizona Coyotes

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

Detroit Red Wings vs Arizona Coyotes: Pick

Dylan Larkins is having a great season for Detroit. He has scored a total of 14 goals and has provided 25 assists in 41 games this season. He has been effective against the Coyotes, scoring four times and providing seven assists in 12 games. Dylan has an opportunity to add to that tally tonight.

Best Pick: Dylan Larkins Anytime Scorer (+155)

Detroit Red Wings vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting Prediction

The two teams are tied for 5-5 wins against each other in their last ten meetings. They are both struggling to find wins and are far behind in the race for the playoffs. The majority of their games have been high-scoring, so expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6 (-120)

