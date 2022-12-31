Rhode Island vs Duquesne Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Rhode Island Rams will take on the Duquesne Dukes at the UPMC Copper Fieldhouse in the NCAA on Saturday (December 31).

The Rams are off to a poor 4-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're 13th in the Atlantic 10 Conference and are coming off a 75-66 loss in their previous game against the Georgia State Panthers. Brendon Tucker, along with Evan Johnson and Jamaine Mann off the bench, scored the bulk of the points with 15,14, and 10 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Dukes, who're 10-4 on the season, are last in the same conference as the Rams. They suffered a 69-57 defeat against the Dayton Flyers in their last outing, where Jimmy Clark III top scored with 15 points.

Rhode Island Rams vs Duquesne Dukes: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Rhode Island Rams +350 +9 (-110) O 137 (-110) Duquesne Dukes -450 -9 (-110) U 137 (-110)

The Rams started the season on a poor note with only four wins and eight losses. Their away form is 0-2.

The team has been poor on offense, averaging only 66 points per game, while conceding 68.1 points per outing, which ranks 323rd and 161st respectively. Their offensive rebounding is pretty impressive, but they need to work on their defensive rebounding.

The Dukes, meanwhile, have ten wins and four losses this season. Their home record is an impressive 9-2. The team has fared well on offense, averaging 75.1 points per game, while conceding 70.7 points per outing. Their total offensive rebounds are 33.9 per game, whereas they have 32.8 defensive rebounds.

Rhode Island Rams vs Duquesne Dukes: Match Details

Fixture: Rhode Island Rams @ Duquesne Dukes

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31; 01:00 pm ET

Venue: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island Rams vs Duquesne Dukes: Prediction

The Dukes are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games played on a Saturday. They're 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400.

The Rams, meanwhile, have a solid 7-3 record against the Dukes in their last ten meetings. The Dukes have a better offense and the Rams have a better defense, so expect a tough game.

Final Prediction: Rhode Island +9.5 (-110)

