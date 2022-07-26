Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 26, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals are playing the second game of a three-game set tonight at the K.

Kansas City had their way with Los Angeles last night, beating them 7-0. The game started as a pitcher duel and was scoreless through five innings. The Royals then notched one in the sixth, four in the seventh, and two more in the eighth.

Pitching today are two lefties, Jose Suarez for the Angels and Angel Zerpa for the Royals.

Suarez is having a rough season as he enters play with a 1-4 record after nine starts. LA had high hopes for him after he finished last season with a 3.75 ERA in almost 100 innings pitched. However, it would appear that Suarez is not the answer to the Angels' pitching woes.

Zerpa is making just his third appearance of the season and fourth of his career. In the seven innings he's pitched this year, he's only allowed one run. This is an impressive but incredibly small sample size.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Angels +108 Over 8.5 (-115) Yes (-130) Royals -126 Under 8.5 (-105) No (-105)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Best Picks

It's a little odd for a pitcher who has only made two major league starts to have a strikeout line, but with the Angels being a top-tier strikeout team, Zerpa should be able to hit this mark.

Angel Zerpa Over 3.5 Ks (+112)

Angel Zerpa enters play with six career strikeouts.

Andrew Benintendi has been a standout in what has been an abysmal season for the Royals. As a result, he finds himself on the trade block. However, all the trade talk hasn't affected his play, as he has had seven hits over his last four games.

Andrew Benintendi to Record an RBI (+170)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction

With Suarez on the mound, Kansas City should be able to run up the score again. LA will be hoping to do a little more damage than they did yesterday, but with a rookie on the mound, there is no telling what they'll manage to do. Nevertheless, bettors should expect a lot of runs and another KC win.

Kansas City (-126) & Over 8.5 Runs (-115)

