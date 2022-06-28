MLB Trade Rumors: 5 potential landing spots for Andrew Benintendi

Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is currently in a sticky situation. He is a good player stuck on a bad team. He is also going to be a free agent at the end of this season and will most likely not re-sign with the Royals. It would make the most sense for the Royals to try to maximize his trade value by shipping him off before the trade deadline.

Andrew Benintendi was drafted seventh overall by the Boston Red Sox in the 2015 MLB draft. However, many people within baseball have written him off because he has not been a star in the MLB yet. He spent five seasons with the Red Sox before being traded to Kansas City this past off-season.

So far in the MLB, Andrew Benintendi has a .271 batting average and a .781 OPS for his career. He has been somewhat of a speedster in the league, having stolen double-digit bases in three seasons in his career. This season, Andrew Benintendi is hitting a career-high .295 and has 78 hits in just 70 games played so far. He also has a good glove, having won a Gold Glove Award just last season.

"Andrew Benintendi #ExtraSwings" - John Peabody

However, the Kansas City Royals are one of the worst teams in the American League this year. They have no signs of making the postseason, so it is likely that they will send Benintendi off to a contender for prospects. He is only 27 years old and may remain in the league for years to come. Here are five MLB teams that could benefit with Andrew Benintendi on their squad.

#5 Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays remain competitive in a tough American League East division. Four out of the five teams in the AL East are looking to reach the postseason. Tampa needs another bat to put themselves over the top. Currently, they have Brett Phillips playing right field, who is batting just .161. If they could add a near .300 hitter to their lineup, it could boost their offense greatly.

The Rays have a bunch of young prospects they can trade to Kansas City. The Rays should seriously consider this if they want to make a heavy push for the postseason.

#4 Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have been making major strides in the American League Central, slowly crepping up on the Minnesota Twins for first place. However, Cleveland is desperately in need of a third outfielder, with Myles Straw batting just .202 with a .551 OPS. Adding Andrew Benintendi would provide protection for Jose Ramirez, who is making a serious AL MVP case this year.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Guardians José Ramírez is now leading the All Star votes for starting AL third baseman. #Guardians José Ramírez is now leading the All Star votes for starting AL third baseman.

"#Guardians José Ramírez is now leading the All Star votes for starting AL third baseman." - Camryn Justice

If the Guardians could pickup Benintendi, they would be in a great position to overtake the Twins for first place in the AL Central.

#3 New York Mets

The New York Mets are one of the best teams in the entire MLB. They currently have the best record in the National League and have been nearly unstoppable so far this season.

However, with injuries plaguing the Mets, they could definitely use another bat in the lineup. Utility players J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith are underperforning this season. Andrew Benintendi could be a viable replacement in the lineup. Also, Mets owner Steve Cohen has proven he will do anything it takes to win a World Series, and this could be a good step.

#2 Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in the American League for the past half-decade. This season seems no different, as it looks like they are going to run away with the AL West.

However, they are in need of a third outfield bat to join Kyle Tucker and Michael Brantley. Andrew Benintendi would be a huge help for this offense come the postseason. With his contact in the lineup, it would be a great set up for hitters like Yordan Alvarez.

#1 New York Yankees

Although the New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball, no team can be too good. The Yankees have a record of 53-20, by far the best record in the MLB, and have seemed invincivable this season. However, there is a weak spot in the outfield, with no one to complement Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Joey Gallo is hitless in his last 15 AB with 10 K in that span. Joey Gallo is hitless in his last 15 AB with 10 K in that span.

"Joey Gallo is hitless in his last 15 AB with 10 K in that span." - Bryan Hoch

With Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks vastly underperforming, the Yankees are in great need of a third outfielder. Andrew Benintendi could definitely be that guy. He would provide great protection for an already strong Yankees lineup. If they could add Benintendi, the Yankees would have a truly overpowering offense.

