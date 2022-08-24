Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 24, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics close out a three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Miami is playing for the sweep after winning the first two games of the series.

Despite being 13 games out of a playoff spot, Miami is a competitive team. The Marlins have outscored the A's 8-3 in this series and are hoping to keep rolling with their winning ways.

Pitching in this one are Jesus Luzardo for the Marlins and Cole Irvin for the A's.

Luzardo has been taking care of business down in South Beach. He has allowed two runs or less in seven of his last 10 starts. His best performance in that stretch was out in Los Angeles. Luzardo gave up one run with 12 Ks in just five innings of work.

Irvin is having a decent season in Oakland. He has allowed five runs in each of his last two starts, but prior to that, he had a stretch of seven games where he allowed two or fewer runs.

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Mami Marlins @ Oakland A's

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 24, 3:37 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Marlins -124 Yes (+120) Over 3.5 Runs (-105) Athletics +106 No (-170) Over 3 Runs (-120)

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Playing at home, the A's average fewer than eight strikeouts a game, and Jesus Luzardo is averaging precisely 6.5 strikeouts over his last 10 games. With his line today also being 6.5, bettors should look to the under for a fantastic wager.

Jesus Luzardo Under 6.5 Ks (-146)

Jesus Luzardo is averaging 6.5 Ks a start this season for Miami.

While both pitchers in this one are solid, they have had their struggles in the first inning. Cole Irvin has been terrible in the first inning, allowing a run in the first six times over his last 10 starts. He currently finds himself on a four-game YRFI streak. Given the odds, there is no reason for bettors not to take this action.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+120)

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Prediction

Teams have been punching down on Miami all season long, but playing Oakland, the Marlins are throwing some haymakers of their own. With Luzardo on the mound, the Marlins should be able to head home with a sweep.

Miami (-124)

