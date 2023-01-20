Rune vs Humbert Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 20| Australian Open 2023

Holger Rune made it to the third round of the 2023 Australian Open and will now take on Ugo Humbert at the John Cain Arena on Friday, January 20th. He defeated Maxime Cressy 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets in the second round. It was a game the Danish international was in complete control of as the American gifted him 14 double faults to make things easier. Holger had a better first-serve winning percentage, which stood at 85 whereas Maxime's was at 79. He had a total of seven break-point opportunities and made use of four of them, which was enough to seal the win. The Dane won a total of 97 points whereas the Frenchman managed to win a total of 79 points. He will now face Ugo Humbert, who is coming off a win against Denis Kudla in a four-set encounter.

Denis won the match 6-2, 6-7. 6-2, 6-4 while hitting 18 aces in the win. Interestingly, Denis had a winning percentage of naught on his second serve whereas Ugo was at 40. Eeventually, he won 70% on his serve whereas the American could manage only 57%. The Frenchman had a total of 13 break-point opportunities and took advantage of six of them. He managed to win a total of 135 points whereas his opponent managed to win a total of 109 points. Ugo will now have a tough task in the third round as he faces a seeded opponent.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Holger Rune -475 -5.5 (-125) O 35.5 (-135) Ugo Humbert +350 +5.5 (+105) U 35.5 (+105)

Holger is seeded No.9 in the tournament in his second appearance at the Australian Open. He crashed out in the first round last year and he has already improved on that here.

Ugo Humbert is currently ranked 106 in the ATP rankings. He reached a career-high ranking of 25 in 2021. This will be his fifth appearance at the Australian Open.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert: Betting Prediction

The two players have faced each other twice before and Rune came out victorious on both occasions. Both matches were played on a hard court and this will be their third hard court battle. The Dane is only 19 years old and surely has a great future whereas the 24-year-old Frenchman has a lot to prove. Expect an exciting encounter.

Final Prediction: Holger Rune -5.5 (-125)

