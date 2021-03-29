Miami Open 2021: Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Milos Raonic

Match details

Fixture: (12) Milos Raonic vs (20) Ugo Humbert

Date: 29 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert preview

The third round of the 2021 Miami Open will see two big-serving players - Milos Raonic and Ugo Humbert - clash for a spot in the last 16.

Raonic, a three-time quarterfinalist in Miami, will be keen on recovering from a couple of early exits in his latest ATP outings. He will, however, be expecting a tough fight from Humbert, who also thrives on hardcourts.

Ugo Humbert

Humbert had a breakthrough season of sorts in 2020, winning a couple of ATP titles and scoring his first top-10 wins. However, he hasn't quite performed with that level of consistency this season.

The under-fire frozen rankings system has helped the Frenchman climb up to a near-career high of No. 30 in the world. But he has failed to get past the quarters in four of his five tournaments so far in 2021, which is a fairly disappointing return for someone of his caliber.

That said, Humbert does have a big game that seems destined to succeed on the hardcourts. And in a hot-and-cold opponent such as Raonic here, he would be sensing an opportunity.

Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Milos Raonic will be looking to gain some consistency after a mixed start to the season.

Milos Raonic leads Ugo Humbert in the head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin, having taken their quarterfinal clash at the Paris Masters in a third-set tiebreaker last year.

Milos Raonic vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Milos Raonic has posted quite a few big results over the years, but lately he has been quite up-and-down. He will be keen on changing that this year.

The Canadian started the year with a fourth-round run at the Australian Open, but followed that with a second-round exit in Acapulco. He did score a convincing win in his opening match at Miami though, and will be hoping to bring the same level of intent to the clash against Ugo Humbert.

Both men are likely to have an easy time holding their serve, and we can expect a couple of tight tiebreaker sets. The outcome of this match will be decided by the smallest of margins, and Raonic's level of experience might give him a slight edge.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in three sets.