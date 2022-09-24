Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 24 | 2022 NCAAF Season

Rutgers Scarlett Knights will host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday (September 24). The home team is 3-0 at the start of the season, while Iowa is 2-1 coming into the fourth.

Part of the Ben 10 Conference, the Knights have started off strongly. The conference has some big teams so it is even more important to have a strong start. Two games out of the starting three were close ones for Rutgers as they won by a whisker.

Game 1 against Boston College ended 21-22 in favor of the Knights. Despite leading the first three quarters, Boston could not manage a win. It was Rutger's determination to make a comeback in the fourth and win it. Game 2 was a one-sided affair as they beat the Wagner Seahawks 66-7. From quarterbacks to receivers to defenders, everyone played an equal role in the win.

However, the third game against was a very close one against the Temple Owls. Possibly the best punter in college football at the moment, Adam Korsak, came to save the day and repeated his Game 1 performance to snatch a victory from the hands of the Owls.

"Rutgers South"- Knights

Another team from the Big 10 is the Iowa Hwakeyes. Their season opener saw them win but they lost Game 2 against Iowa State. The team has since come back on track, winning Game 3 and is now eyeing a victory in the fourth.

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes @ Rutgers Scarlett Knights

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 07:00 p.m EDT

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Rutgers Scarlett Knights +270 +8.5 (-117) U 34 (-110) Iowa Hawkeyes -345 -8.5 (-105) O 34 (-110)

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Pick

It will be a battle between the two punters, Tory Taylor and Adam Korsak. For Iowa, Tory's stats have been outstanding. A total of 23 punts and 1,110 yards and averaging 48.3 per punt is just ridiculous. Adam, on the other hand, has 12 punts this season with 0 returns to his name. These statistics show why they are one of the best in the league.

With these two players on opposite sides of the field, this matchup is going to be an excitingly close one.

Pick: Iowa -8.5 (-105)

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Prediction

Odds favor the Hawkeyes for the win by a slight margin. However, this game is going to be a great defensive display as both teams have struggled offensively and will aim to play on their respective strengths.

Prediction: Total U 34 (-110)

