Ruud vs Brooksby Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2023 Australian Open Round 2

On January 18, the third-ranked player in the world, Casper Ruud, will play against Jenson Brooksby, who is rated 39th, in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

The No. 3 seed had won in straight sets in their lone prior match, which took place in Rome in 2022 on clay courts.

Ruud vs Brooksby Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Jenson Brooksby +210 +4.5 (+100) Over 38.5 (-105) Casper Ruud -265 -4.5 (-120) Under 38.5 (-115)

Ruud vs Brooksby Match Details

Fixture: Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18 at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Ruud vs Brooksby Key Stats

Casper's form hasn't been great thus far this year, and his inconsistency was evident in his opening match against Tomas Machac. The third-ranked player in the world began the year by defeating Thiago Monteiro in the United Cup, but he later fell to Matteo Berrettini in the same competition. Then came a defeat in the opening round of the Auckland Open, which was all the more unexpected given that it was at the hands of Laslo Djere.

Because of this, some of his setbacks against his opponent, who was ranked 110th, weren't all that unexpected. The Norwegian eventually won the match in three hours and 19 minutes with scores of 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), and 6-3 to advance to round two. However, there will be concerns about his performance, and the world number three may have trouble when facing off against a player in form.

Jenson, who was making his Australian Open debut, defeated local boy Christopher O'Connell in four sets to open his campaign. The Americans triumphed 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted two hours and 27 minutes to advance to the second round.

Jenson, who began the season last week in Auckland and advanced to the semifinals, overcame the loss in the opening set to win the match without losing his serve once more. While he outperformed his opponents 41 to 34 in the winning count, it was his 20 unforced errors throughout the entire game that stood out.

What Jenson has demonstrated thus far this season is that he is gradually rediscovering his footing at the highest level, and the world number three, who is currently on his way, is a little less confident than usual. This could be a mouthwatering clash.

Ruud vs Brooksby Betting Prediction

I am going to lean toward World No. 3 in this one. Given his recent run in form and his blistering ground strokes, Casper packs a punch and is one step above Jenson in every department.

Take the Norwegian in this one to comfortably cover the spread against a fighting opponent in Jenson.

Pick: Casper Ruud -4.5 (-120)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes