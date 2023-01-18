Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, January 18, in the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Kings have won two of their first three meetings.

The 24-18 Kings are in fourth place in the Western Conference as they have the been one of the league's biggest surprises. Sacramento has won four straight games since losing to the Lakers on January 7. The Kings are elite offensively, as they rank first in points per game and third in offensive rating. They have not had the same success on the less flashy side of the ball, however, ranking just 24th in opponents points per game and 25th in defensive rating.

The 20-24 Lakers are 13th in the Western Conference and just snapped a rough three-game losing streak that saw them lose back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion. Los Angeles is currently ranked seventh in points per game and 20th in offensive rating, however, they have struggled on the defensive end, ranking 27th in opponents points per game and 20th in defensive rating.

The Kings are 10-9 on the road, while the Lakers are 11-10 at home.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings, who have been the healthiest team in the league this season, once again have a clean injury report.

The Lakers will be without star big man Anthony Davis, who remains sidelined with a right foot injury. Starting guard Lonnie Walker IV and backup guard Austin Reaves also remain out with left knee tendinitis and a left hamstring strain, respectively. Star forward LeBron James is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness, however, he is expected to suit up.

Player Team Status Injury Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Out Foot Lonnie Walker IV Los Angeles Lakers Out Knee Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers Out Hamstring LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Questionable Ankle

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Sacramento Kings -2.5(-110) Over 246.5(-110) -132 Los Angeles Lakers +2.5(-110) Under 246.5(-110) +112

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting 5s

Kings - PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Kevin Huerter, SF Keegan Murray, PF Harrison Barnes, C Domantas Sabonis

Lakers - PG Dennis Schroder, SG Patrick Beverley, SF Troy Brown Jr., PF LeBron James, C Thomas Bryant

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers have played much better basketball as of late, winning six of their past nine games. While the Sacramento Kings have been very strong offensively this season, they have struggled on the other end, particularly at protecting the paint. Sacramento has given up the fourth-most points in the paint per game this season. That plays right into the Lakers' strength as they have scored the second-most points in the paint per game this season.

In their last meeting, the Lakers finished with 70 points in the paint. Look for Los Angeles to once again dominate down low as they pull off a home victory despite being the underdog.

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers +2.5 (-110)

