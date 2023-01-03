Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 3 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings (19-16) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Their opponents tonight, the Utah Jazz (19-20),have floundered lately and are currently on a four-game losing skid.

The Kings picked up a razor-thin 126-125 win over the Jazz last week. They also managed to get the better of the Denver Nuggets two days earlier, avenging an earlier defeat against the Western Conference's No.1 team. Between their moderate success of late as well as their opponents' setbacks, it's safe to say the Kings have more momentum heading into tonight's game.

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Kings @ Jazz

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report

On the Kings' front, shooting guard Kevin Huerter is questionable due to back soreness. Shooting guard Malik Monk is questionable due to right shoulder soreness.

On the Jazz's end, point guard Collin Sexton is out with a hamstring injury.

Player Team Injury Status Kevin Huerter Kings Back Questionable Malik Monk Kings Shoulder Questionable Collin Sexton Jazz Hamstring Out

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Kings +2.5 (-110) Ov 242.5 (-110) +115 Jazz -2.5 (-110) Un 242.5 (-110) -135

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Starting 5s

Kings - PG: De'Aaron Fox, SG: Kevin Huerter, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Keegan Murray, C: Domantas Sabonis

Jazz - PG: Mike Conley, SG: Jordan Clarkson, SF: Lauri Markkanen, PF: Jarred Vanderbilt, C: Kelly Olynyk

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction

The Kings' narrow victory over the Jazz could give them some confidence heading into tonight's clash. On the road and still reeling from a loss to the Grizzlies, the Sacramento outfit have been painfully hit-and-miss of late. They're currently the sixth most efficient offensive team in the league but frequently come unstuck on the defensive end of the court.

The Jazz, meanwhile, lost their latest game at home after a tough, three-game road trip. Lauri Markkanen put on an impressive showing, scoring 29 points and 14 rebounds. Ultimately, though, it wasn't enough against the Miami Heat, who secured the 126-123 victory just before the buzzer. The Utah outfit will no doubt be looking to bounce back and get back on track tonight.

Ultimately, the Jazz can be the superior team. Their defense is more consistent, and players like Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson will likely trouble the unpredictable Sacramento team. An end to the Jazz's losing ways could well happen tonight.

Prediction: Jazz -3 (-110)

