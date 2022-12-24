Saints vs Browns Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The 6–8 Cleveland Browns will host the 5–9 New Orleans Saints at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. Although they have only won twice in their last six games, New Orleans did beat Atlanta last week.

Cleveland have three wins in their last four games. They recently defeated Baltimore 13-3 to earn a victory that will serve them well in terms of confidence leading up to Christmas Eve. The two clubs have not faced off since New Orleans' 21-18 victory over Cleveland at the Superdome in 2018. The game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. The total for the game is 32 points, and Cleveland are the three-point favorites in this one.

Saints vs Browns Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New Orleans Saints +140 +3 (-115) Over 32 (-110) Cleveland Browns -165 -3 (-105) Under 32 (-110)

Saints vs Browns Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Saints vs Browns Key Stats

After winning last week themselves, and Tampa Bay losing to Cincinnati, the division's top team, New Orleans are still in the running for the NFC South.Defeating a Cleveland team also hanging onto their playoff aspirations this week will require another outstanding performance on the road.

New Orleans are averaging 20.4 points and 343.8 total yards per game this season, with 111.3 rushing yards and 232.5 passing yards. They are third in the league with 22 turnovers. The New Orleans defense allows 22.5 points and 327.6 total yards per game, including 195.1 yards in the air and 132.6 on the ground.Together, Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton accounted for 230 passing yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Falcons.

Cleveland are not giving up without a fight. Over the past month, the Browns have defeated Tampa Bay, Houston, and Baltimore to keep themselves in the hunt for the AFC postseason.

Deshaun Watson, the quarterback for Cleveland, has led the team to two victories out of three games while passing for 568 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions since his return from suspension. Watson triumphed on his home debut last week against the Ravens, who had won six of their last seven games prior to the game.

Cleveland average 362.6 total yards per game, including 149.0 yards rushing and 213.6 yards passing, and score 22.4 points per game along with18 recorded mistakes. Cleveland are 17th best at turning trips into the end zone into touchdowns and rank 22nd in third-down conversion percentage.

Saints vs Browns Betting Prediction

If New Orleans slip up at passing the ball, Cleveland, who give up 133.1 rushing yards per game, will be able to keep possession the whole game. New Orleans are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games after a straight-up victory, while Cleveland are 5-0 ATS in their last five Saturday games. Wager on the club that just triumphed over an opposition in form. This game is expected to be a tight, low-scoring contest.

Pick: Cleveland -3 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes