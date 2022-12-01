Same Game Parlay (+776): Bills vs. Patriots - Thursday Night Football | Lack of Offense could lead to Big Money for Bettors

The Buffalo Bills head to New England to open Week 13 with Thursday Night Football.

Bills vs. Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Same Game Parlay Leg #1 - Under 45.5 Points (-146)

The under is one of the best bets available in tonight's game. In Thursday Night Football, New England has an extremely underrated defense, and there is no telling what Mac Jones will do in any given week.

Since this is a parlay, it's wise to take ALT lines, as it increases the probability of a payout and still offers a juicy total payout.

46 is a comfortable number, but bettors should feel free to alter it in their own parlays.

Same Game Parlay Leg #2 - Stefon Diggs Under 84.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Stefon Diggs will be the number-one priority for New England this week. Shutting him down will likely be the number one goal for Bill Belichick.

In order to beat New England, teams have to resort to alternative options, as the Patriots are the best at shutting down teams' usual weapons.

Eighty-five yards is a bit on the high side, no matter who the Bills face. Keeping that in consideration, this under is an easy play to add onto the parlay.

Same Game Parlay Leg #3 - Mac Jones Under 225.5 Passing Yards (-110)

It seems like whenever New England and Buffalo meet up, whichever team wins, they do it in a unique way. They can go through special teams or defensive touchdowns, but rarely does a team win by playing their usual scheme.

While Mac Jones has been terrible and inconsistent this season, there is more reason than just that to think he will have trouble throwing 226 passing yards tonight.

Same Game Parlay Leg #4 - Second Half Spread: Buffalo Bills -1.5 (-116)

This is the diceyest play on the parlay. Without this leg, the parlay would pay out (+365). Bettors can hedge with that or simply stick to that. However, those that want the juice should add this leg.

New England should take the first half, and once that happens, Buffalo will be playing catch-up in the second half. This game could easily come down to the last second kick by the Bills to win.

While it may seem strange to take this line instead of New England's first-half moneyline, there are multiple ways this leg could hit. It feels like a safer play.

