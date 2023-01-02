San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 2| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets play host to the San Antonio Spurs at the Barclays Center on Monday (January 2) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and previews are listed below:

The Nets are the most in-form side in the entire NBA, winning a whopping 11 games in succession. They have now improved to a 24-12 record and are up to second-place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a comprehensive 123-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyrie Irving was once again the difference maker for the Brooklyn side, leading all scorers with 28 points. He has been phenomenal over that 11 game stretch, averaging over 28 points per game alongside six boards and five assists per game.

Their team metrics have improved drastically as they are now the fifth-best offense and the ninth-best defense in the entire league.

The Spurs have been poor all season long, winning just 12 games up till now. They are currently 12-24, the exact reverse of the Nets' record, as they sit in 14th place in the West.

They have won four of their last 10 games, led by the brilliance of Keldon Johnson, who is averaging nearly 24 points per game.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center, New York City, New York

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury absences.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE San Antonio Spurs +12.5 (-110) Over 236.5 (-110) +600 Brooklyn Nets -12.5 (-110) Under 236.5 (-110) -900

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Starting 5s

﻿Spurs: PG Tre Jones SG Devin Vassell (GTD) SF Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan C Jakob Poeltl

Nets: PG Kyrie Irving SG Royce O'Neale SF Kevin Durant PF Ben Simmons C Nic Claxton

Spurs vs. Nets Betting Prediction

It would be very audacious to bet against the Nets at the moment, regardless of who they come up against. But the Spurs have been nowhere near good enough this season and clearly stand no chance of winning this game considering their campaign thus far.

The Nets are unbeaten in 11 and have won 15 of their last 16 games. That’s the kind of form that makes you the prime favorite in almost every game you turn up to. The Brooklyn side should absolutely batter the Spurs.

Nets: -113

Poll : 0 votes