San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second of three meetings this season. Oklahoma City defeated San Antonio 119-111 in their first matchup earlier this season.

The 11-22 Spurs are tied for 14th in the Western Conference, however, having won five of their last nine games following a brutal 11-game losing streak. San Antonio has been awful offensively as they rank 25th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating. They have been even worse defensively as they rank last in the NBA in opponents points per game and defensive rating.

The 14-19 Thunder are 12th in the Western Conference and have won three of their past four games following a five-game losing streak. Oklahoma City ranks tenth in points per game and 23th in offensive rating, while they rank 25th in opponents points per game and 13th in defensive rating.

The Spurs are 5-10 on the road, while the Thunder are 9-8 at home.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs will be close to full strength, however, starting forward Keldon Johnson is questionable with lower back tightness. Forward Doug McDermott is also questionable with right knee soreness.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starting forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who remains out for the seventh consecutive game with a right ankle sprain. Forward Ousmane Dieng is also out with a right wrist fracture. Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft who is yet to make his NBA debut, remains out as he will miss the entire season after having right foot surgery.

Player Team Status Injury Keldon Johnson San Antonio Spurs Questionable Back Doug McDermott San Antonio Spurs Questionable Knee Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Oklahoma City Thunder Out Ankle Ousmane Dieng Oklahoma City Thunder Out Wrist Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder Out Foot

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line San Antonio Spurs +7.5(-112) Over 236.5(-110) +240 Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5(-108) Under 236.5(-110) -295

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

Spurs - PG Tre Jones, SG Devin Vassell, SF Keldon Johnson, PF Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Thunder - PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG Josh Giddey, SF Jalen Williams, PF Luguentz Dort, C Aleksej Pokusevski

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Prediction

While the Oklahoma City Thunder have won three of their past four games, they have hardly blown teams out over that stretch. They have also not faced an opponent as bad as the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder were able to defeat the Spurs by eight points without star point Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earlier this season. Look for them to repeat their performance by winning this contest by at least eight points.

Prediction: Thunder -7.5 (-108)

