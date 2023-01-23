San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 131-126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Their opponents tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25), are currently on a three-game losing skid.

The Spurs have endured a frustrating season thus far, enduring multiple losing skids. They're just 1-7 in their last eight games, with that sole win coming against the Brooklyn Nets in a 106-98 upset. The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, have been having a tough time since late December, even with the likes of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons performing well on offense. Their latest loss came 121-112 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Spurs @ Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

On the Spurs' front, shooting guard Devin Vassell is out with a knee injury.

On the Trail Blazers' end, power forward Justise Winslow is out due to an ankle injury.

Player Team Injury Status Devin Vassell Spurs Knee Out Justise Winslow Trail Blazers Ankle Out

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Spurs +9 (-110) Ov 240.5 (-110) +310 Trail Blazers -9 (-110) Un 240.5 (-110) -400

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting 5s

Spurs - PG: Tre Jones, SG: Romeo Langford, SF: Keldon Johnson, PF: Jeremy Sochan, C: Jakob Poeltl

Trail Blazers - PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Anfernee Simons, SF: Josh Hart, PF: Jerami Grant, C: Jusuf Nurkic

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction

The Spurs are currently averaging 112.8 points per game. Small forward Keldon Johnson has been leading the offensive charge, scoring 36 and 23 points in their past two games, respectively. The defensive end of the court is where the Spurs have really struggled, surrendering a scary average of 121.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are averaging the same number of points scored per game as the Spurs. They also bested the San Antonio outfit 128-112 last month. Much like the Spurs, the Trail Blazers have frequently floundered on defense, though not quite as badly. They're surrendering an average of 112.6 points per game.

Overall, with the home-court advantage, slightly less shakey defense, and top players such as Damian Lillard on hand, the Trail Blazers should be able to best the Spurs again tonight.

Prediction: Trail Blazers -9 (-110)

