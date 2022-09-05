San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

A three-game series between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks starts Monday evening. The Padres are coming off a defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks have a W to their name.

"Final" - San Diego Padres

The National League West is currently ruled by the Los Angeles Dodgers. At this point in the league, they are untouchable. The Padres are comfortably sitting in second, followed by the San Francisco Giants and the Diamondbacks. Their 74-61 record ensures them enough safety for a possible Wild Card spot. Playing at home, they will definitely look to convert their latest loss into a win.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a dream run at the moment. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are closing in on the Giants. Their wins are currently tied at 64 apiece. Although it is too late to make a comeback, they can still entertain their audience. Their recent performances have surely lifted the morale of the team and their fans.

"Mood after back-to-back series wins!" - ArizonaDiamondbacks

The last five games between the Padres and the Diamondbacks have been close. San Diego has a narrow 3-2 lead, but looking at how Arizona has performed recently, anything is possible. Expect a belter of a game tonight as the Padres get ready to host the Diamondbacks in a three-game series.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks:Match Details

Match: Diamondbacks @ Padres

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 06:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Odds: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -215 -1.5 (-105) U 8 (-110) Arizona Diamondbacks +185 +1.5 (-115) O 8 (-110)

Odds are in favor of the Padres.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Pick

Blake Snell is set to take charge of pitching for the Padres in Game 1. Even though his ERA has been a little on the higher side at 3.87, his other stats are incredible. In his last 10 outings, he has managed 72 strikeouts. This could be a worry for the Arizona Diamondbacks if they look to continue their winning streak. There is no doubt about Blake's ability to shine in big games.

Blake Snell: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 18 93.0 83 40 142 3.87

Padres vs. Diamondbacks: Prediction

Looking at the recent records and statistics at hand, expect Game 1 to be a close encounter. Although the San Diego Padres are second in the division, Arizona's current run cannot be neglected. This could turn out to be a very interesting series for MLB fans. The Padres are still slight favorites to win the game.

Pick/Prediction: Padres U 8 -110

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt