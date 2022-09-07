San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7| 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.The Padres are currently in second place in the National League West with 75 wins at a winning percentage of 0.547. They have a positive home record of 36-29 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks are currently in fourth place in the National League West with 65 wins at a winning percentage of 0.481. They have a negative away record of 28-36 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Padres are doing great this season. Manny Machado has been solid for them. He has an OPS of 0.901, 88 RBIs,26 home runs at an average of 0.300 this season. Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are taking care of pitching duties. Dravish has an ERA of 3.26, 162 Ks, a WHIP of 0.97 this season.

The Diamondbacks are struggling with consistency. They are dependent on Christian Walker for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.818, 78 RBIs, 32 home runs at an average of 0.237 this season. Zoe Gallen is delivering for the team with his pitching. He has an ERA of 2.42, a WHIP of 0.92 this season.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +188 +1.5(-110) o8(-110) SAN DIEGO PADRES -205 *1.5(-105) u8(-108)

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks best picks

Yu Darvish will start for the Padres and will look to deliver great for them. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 0.00 and 9 Ks. He comes into this game with a 1-0 record.

Tommy Henry will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks. He has an ERA of 4.83 and a WHIP of 1.48 this season. In the last seven days, he has not done well. He has an ERA of 15.75 with only 4 Ks against his name.

It is clear that Dravish will be a better pick for this game and his consistency is an added bonus to bet on.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

The last game between the two was closely fought. The Diamondbacks will be motivated to get better and will take a clue from their last win.

While the Padres will look to keep the momentum with them and win this game too.

The game is between the pitchers and the Padres are favorites to win it. The form in which Henry did not help the Diamondbacks

Prediction :- The Padres will win this game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy