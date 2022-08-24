San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will square off against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, the Guardians prevailed over the Padres 3-1 to move to 65-56. San Diego is now 68-57 after their loss, currently fending off the Milwaukee Brewers by 1 1/2 games for the final Wild Card spot.

San Diego sends out hurler Blake Snell for Wednesday's game. He is 5-6 with a 3.76 ERA over 16 starts. The left-hander has been very solid recently, holding a minuscule 1.60 ERA in his past six appearances.

Snell has a 2.77 FIP indicating that he's been unlucky so far this year, so his early struggles shouldn't be a concern. Look for the former Cy Young winner to put together another strong start on Wednesday against a manageable Guardians offense.

Cal Quantrill will take the mound Wednesday. He is 9-5, with a 3.77 ERA in 23 starts on the year. San Diego's offense ranks 15th in runs per game and 20th in OPS, lower ranks than expected. Lately, the right-hander has been better, allowing just four earned runs in his past 19 innings. San Diego has struggled at home this year at the plate, so look for them to try and get some early offense Wednesday.

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians +140 +1.5 (-165) Over 7.5 (+100) San Diego Padres -155 -1.5 (+140) Under 7.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Cal Quantrill has recorded four or more strikeouts in six of his last seven starts. The Padres haven't struck out a ton, but Quantrill has good enough stuff to reach four punchouts today.

Pick: Cal Quantrill Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

Both teams' offenses aren't usually going to post a lot of runs day in and day out. Blake Snell has been lights out recently, and it looks like his poor performances from the beginning of the year are behind him. Quantrill has a 0.63 WHIP in his last three, and if the Padres hold Juan Soto out again, it'll make Qunatrill's life easier. Expect runners and runs to be kept off the board in this one.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-120)

