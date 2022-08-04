San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. The Padres defeated the Rockies 13-5 on Wednesday, moving to 61-46 this year. The Rockies currently hold a 46-61 record this season after the loss. San Diego has been an excellent home team, holding a 31-22 record at Petco Park in 2022.

"Great day to be a Padre! #TimeToShine" - Padres

Joe Musgrove will take the hill Thursday for the Padres. He is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA over 18 starts. Recently the right-hander's performances have been bad, as he's allowed 11 earned runs in his past 16 1/3 innings.

Musgrove has shut down the Rockies already once this year in a start back in June. In that game, he threw six scoreless frames while recording eight punchouts. Look for the All-Star to regain his first half form on Thursday.

Colorado will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland, who holds a 6-7 record and 4.63 ERA. In his last two outings, the lefty has been better, giving up just three earned runs in his past 13 innings.

The Padres offense is averaging 6.6 runs per game in their past seven, and they just added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury to strengthen their lineup. The Colorado southpaw has been pretty good away from home this year, compiling a 3.57 road ERA, but the Padres now have one of the best lineups in baseball.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +240 +1.5 (+115) Over 7.5 (-120) San Diego Padres -290 -1.5 (-135) Under 7.5 (+100)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Brandon Drury delivered a grand slam in his first ever at-bat with the Padres after coming over from the Cincinnati Reds. Over the last two weeks, he's hit three home runs and has a .523 slugging percentage. Look for Drury, who excels against lefties, to stay hot with his new club.

Pick: Brandon Drury Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Padres are currently riding a five-game winning streak that they'll look to extend on Thursday. On the other side, with their last loss, the Rockies have now dropped five straight heading into this contest. The Padres' three new additions give them a very deep lineup that pitchers will loath facing. Expect another San Diego win and more runs put up on the board.

Prediction: Padres -2.5 (+125) & Padres Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-130)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far