San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will take on the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. The Padres defeated the Twins 10-1 on Friday to improve to 56-45 this season. The Twins are now 52-47 this year after their loss and lead the American League Central by just one game.

Joe Musgrove gets the nod Saturday for the Padres, holding an 8-3 record and a 2.63 ERA. He has been spectacular this year, and he'll be trying to navigate a good Twins lineup that scores the tenth most runs per game.

Last outing, Musgrove tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs while punching out four versus the New York Mets. Recently, the right-hander's performances have been much worse, as he's surrendered nine earned runs in his past 10 1/3 innings.

Overall though, the Padres' righty has been excellent in his home park this year, holding a 2.20 ERA at Petco Park. Look for Musgrove to try and regain his form that earned him a trip to the All-Star Game.

Sonny Gray will be taking the mound Saturday for Minnesota. He is 5-3 with a 3.52 ERA. He has been dependable this year, and he'll be up against a decent Padres lineup on Saturday.

In his last start, Gray tossed six innings, surrendering two hits and one earned run while fanning seven. Despite this performance, Gray has been hit hard recently, allowing 12 earned runs in his past 14 1/3 innings.

The Minnesota right-hander will look to get back on track as away from home this year, where he has a 2.97 ERA.

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Saturday, July 30, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +119 +1.5 (-195) Over 7.5 (+100) San Diego Padres -129 -1.5 (+160) Under 7.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

The Twins have a below-average strikeout rate, and Musgrove recently has under five Ks per game in his last three. On the year, he averages around six per game, but back the under on his K prop today.

Pick: Joe Musgrove Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-124)

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

The Padres blew out the Twins in the series opener, but the visitors will look to bounce back. The Twins have had seven of their last eight go over as underdogs and 12 of their past 17 overall. Back the over here to hit once again.

Prediction: Over 7.5 Runs (+100)

