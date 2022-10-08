San Diego Padres vs New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 8 | 2022 MLB Wildcard Game 2

The New York Mets will take on the San Diego Padres in a crucial Game 2 of the wildcard series at Citi Field on Saturday (October 8) night. The Padres lead the wildcard series 1-0.

On Friday night, the New York Mets were thrashed 7-1 by the underdog San Diego Padres, who exploded for four home runs against Max Scherzer, the Mets' backup ace.

The Mets are up against the proverbial wall, as another victory for the Padres would mean an early departure for the winter.

Before Game 1, the Mets made it clear that if they won on Friday, Chris Bassitt would start Game 2 and Jacob deGrom would do so if they lost. DeGrom, one of the best pitchers in Mets history, will start with the seasonon the line.

Since returning from injury, DeGrom has only made 11 starts this year. In 64 1/3 innings, he struck out 108 while walking only eight, which is absurd. Although he did allow nine home runs, DeGrom's ERA rose to 3.08, the highest level since 2017. In his final four outings, he had an ERA of 6.00 and went 0-3 overall.

The Mets are in desperate need of a win, and thus Edwin Diaz, one of the greatest closers of all time, will be used aggressively. Before this, he had gone two innings, and his highest pitch total for the year was 35.

Blake Snell has performed admirably this year while traveling (3.06 ERA, 63 K in 47 innings). He has pitched well down the stretch as well, posting an ERA of 2.19 after the All-Star break and 0.72 in his final four outings.

Snell doesn't frequently play past the third inning, but the Padres will have a full and rested bullpen, thanks to the rout in Game 1.

Padres vs Mets Match Details

Fixture: Padres at Mets

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8; 7:37 PM ET

Venue: Citi Field, Queens, NY

Padres vs Mets Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +145 +1.5 (-170) Over 5.5 (-105) New York Mets -170 -1.5 (+145) Under 5.5 (-115)

Padres vs Mets Best Picks

In the regular season, the Padres had an overall road record of 44-37. Before the postseason, the Mets had a 41-40 ATS record at Citi Field. In the regular season, just five teams had more road victories than the Padres (45). Taking the Padres to cover is still a worthwhile play if you like the spread.

Pick: Padres -1.5 (+145)

The total runs in five of seven meetings between the teams in 2022 have been six or more. Six or more runs were scored in each of DeGrom's last three starts and four of his five in September.

Unlike the Mets' last 20 games, which have all had six or more runs, the Padres' last six games, including Game 1, have all had at least six total runs.

Pick: Over 5.5 runs (-105)

Padres vs Mets Prediction

In September, DeGrom wasn't unbeatable. In his final four outings, he gave up three or more runs, compiling a 6.00 ERA over 21 innings during that time.

In all three of their three-game regular-season series, the Padres have won two straight games. Snell had a 0.72 ERA across 25 innings in his final four starts, allowing just two runs.

Prediction: Padres +145

