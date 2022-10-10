San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 9 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The New York Mets will take on the San Diego Padres on Sunday night for Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Round. The Mets came out on top versus the Padres on Saturday to even the series at one game apiece.

On Saturday, the score was 3-2 in favor of the Mets entering the bottom of the 7th, but the hosts exploded for four runs and went on to win 7-3. New York has been great at home as they finished with a 54-27 record at Citi Field, while San Diego was a very good road team, ending with a 45-36 away record this year. The Padres had won four straight at Citi Field prior to last night, so we'll see if the home-field advantage comes into play or not tonight.

The New York Mets will tab Chris Bassitt, who was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA. He has been steady this season, and he'll be matched up with a very patient Padres lineup on Sunday. San Diego walked the fifth-most out of all MLB teams this year, and yesterday they managed six walks despite the loss. Walks are crucial in the postseason, and while the visitors didn't capitalize with runners on yesterday, they'll be in a solid position to win if they can be just as patient.

In his final regular season start, Bassitt tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three hits and four earned runs in a loss versus the Atlanta Braves. This was a rare poor start for Bassitt, and he'll need to be a lot better tonight in this winner-take-all contest. The Mets' righty has been very solid in New York, holding a 2.95 ERA at home on the year. Mets fans hope that his comfort level outweighs his nerves in what will be just his third ever postseason outing.

Joe Musgrove will be taking the mound for the visitors on Sunday. He went 10-7 this year with a 2.93 ERA in 30 starts. Lately, the right-hander has been flawless as he's given up no earned runs in his last 11 innings over his past two starts. The San Diego right-hander didn't pitch too well when he was last at Citi Field in July, but he'll need to be at his best in his most important start of the year.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9, 7.07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +122 +1.5 (-200) Over 6.5 (-125) New York Mets -132 -1.5 (+165) Under 6.5 (+105)

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Betting Prediction

Through the first two games, these teams have been very competitive. Overall, the Padres have totaled ten runs in this series to the Mets' eight. We'll have another great pitching matchup today, but we've seen some of the best pitchers in the league get hit around a bit over the past two days.

Both of these lineups have had success this year versus Bassitt and Musgrove, so expect the over to hit once again. The Padres have done most of their scoring in the first five innings so expect them to lead or be tied through five even if they ultimately come up short.

Prediction: San Diego Padres First 5 Innings +0.5 (-135) & Game Total Over 6.5 (-125)

