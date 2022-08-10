San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will play host to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon. The Padres came out on top versus the Giants 7-4 on Tuesday to improve to 62-51 on the year. Looking at the Giants, they are now 54-56 on the season. San Diego has been a solid home team, winning six of their previous eight at Petco Park.

San Diego will go with Sean Manaea for Wednesday's contest. He is 6-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 20 starts. He was acquired from Oakland prior to the season, but he's not been as consistent as the Padres would've hoped.

San Francisco's offense ranks 10th in runs per game and 13th in OPS, but they've also lacked consistency. Manaea's past 13 1/3 innings have been awful, surrendering 14 earned runs. He does have a 3.98 expected FIP, so his ERA is definitely higher than it should be. Expect the southpaw to battle his way through Wednesday's matchup.

Jakob Junis will be starting Wednesday for the visiting side. He has gone 3-3, with a 3.24 ERA in 10 starts on the year. The Padres offense he'll be up against ranks 15th in runs per game, but they've added some key bats over the trade deadline.

The Giants' righty has been pretty good on the road, sporting a 2.21 ERA road ERA in four starts. San Diego has not been as good offensively at home this season, but seven runs last night is an encouraging sign.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +141 +1.5 (-145) Over 9.0 (-110) San Diego Padres -156 -1.5 (+125) Under 9.0 (-110)

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Juan Soto will be facing righty Jakob Junis, and in these opposite-handed matchups, he has been very good, holding a staggering .998 OPS. Soto is slugging .604 against righties who rely on their breaking stuff since the beginning of last year. He slugged his first homer as a Padre on Tuesday night and should follow it up with a strong game on Wednesday.

Pick: Juan Soto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

After a 1-0 pitcher's duel on Monday, these offenses woke up at the end of Tuesday's game. These teams combined for seven runs in the final two frames, with Manny Machado capping it off with a three-run, walk-off shot. Now, the over has been hit in eight of the last 11 in San Diego. Expect the series finale to go over as well on Wednesday.

Prediction: Over 9 (-110)

