San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, August 8th

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Preview: Back Soto and the Padres to take care of business

Tonight, the San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants in a National League West division clash. The new-look Padres made some noise at the trade deadline. The acquisition of Juan Soto instantly propelled San Diego into World Series contention. An absurd amount of talent is dispered throughout this Padres lineup.

San Francisco still has very slim playoff hopes, but you can't count anybody out in baseball. If you want betting action on this game, then you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

San Diego Padres Preview:

"Back home behind Blake." - Padres

The San Diego Padres have lost four games in a row, including just being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The atmosphere in San Diego will be electric tonight, as Padres fans get their second look at their new superstar, Juan Soto. The offense will ask a lot of Soto, as well as Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth. When a team is in a rough patch, they look to their star players lead the charge.

San Diego will send Blake Snell to the mound, and he has been inconsistent to start his campaign. However, his last five starts have given the impression that Snell has returned to his usual form. In these appearances, Snell produced four quality starts to go along with four victorious decisions.

The key to victory for the Padres is to get a quality start out of Blake Snell and have their sluggers produce some timely runs.

San Francisco Giants Preview:

SFGiants @SFGiants The Bay Bridge Series is ours The Bay Bridge Series is ours 🏆 https://t.co/hsbkIaVt0c

"The Bay Bridge Series is ours" - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have had a disappointing season. Since turning in one of the league's best records last season, the Giants have fallen below .500 this year. They will send Alex Wood to the mound, and he is coming off a start where he was hit hard by the Dodgers. He will need to perform much better in order to give the Giants a chance to win this game.

The San Francisco Giants offense ranks 24th in the MLB in many important offensive categories. They are hitting at an average rate against left-handed pitchers, so they may have trouble keeping up with the Padres' offensive firepower. The key to victory for the Giants is to keep the game as low scoring as possible.

Pick/Prediction: San Diego Padres F5 -0.5 (-115)

Better offense and the pitching advantage. We're going with the Padres to break out of this cold streak and lead this game after five innings. Let's go Padres!

