"It’s not even competitive" "Padres super team is fraudulent af" - San Diego Padres fans question the recent acquisition of Juan Soto after being swept by division rival Los Angeles Dodgers

Juan Soto's addition was apparently not enough to propel the San Diego Padres past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers did not lose a single game, winning three straight at Dodger Stadium against the Padres.

Many expected Soto's acquisition to put the Padres on the same level as the Dodger. However, that was not the case.

The San Diego Padres are still awaiting the imminent return of superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Despite the injuries they are dealing with, they would still have loved to take a game off the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Juan SoLow @619tarheel @Padres You can’t win if you don’t get a runner past 1st base. What excuses you gonna make now? It’s not even competitive @Padres You can’t win if you don’t get a runner past 1st base. What excuses you gonna make now? It’s not even competitive

The series sweep was so disheartening that it had some fans questioning the Padres' postseason hopes.

Juan Soto surely wanted to make a good impression against his new team's biggest rivals. While he played well in the series, it was not enough to get even one win.

Travis @therealtravrazz



The rest of the Padres: @Padres Juan Soto: “I can’t wait to help my new team start beating the dodgers”The rest of the Padres: @Padres Juan Soto: “I can’t wait to help my new team start beating the dodgers” The rest of the Padres: https://t.co/B0q4GaCbV0

The largest takeaway from the San Diego Padres fanbase after this series is the loss of hope. After bringing in Soto, they hoped to be the top team in the NL, but they still have a lot of work to do.

If they want to truly be World Series contenders in 2022 and beyond, they will have to play much, much better. The fans in San Diego know that, and are scared that it is not possible.

マット @Hova5019 @Padres This team sucks. I have never seen an offense so bad. And we’re supposed to be stacked??? 2 hits. Really. No one on this team cares. They just go up and hack away. @Padres This team sucks. I have never seen an offense so bad. And we’re supposed to be stacked??? 2 hits. Really. No one on this team cares. They just go up and hack away.

While it is still far too early to judge the Juan Soto trade, some reactionary San Diego Padres fans are ready to render a verdict.

The series went about as terribly as it could have for Padres fans, but their season is far from over.

Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres have to bounce back quickly from this Los Angeles Dodgers sweep

Fernando Tatis Jr. is close to a return

The Los Angeles Dodgers are indisputably the best team in the MLB right now, but the Padres will have the opportunity to dethrone them. Once they get Tatis Jr. back into the lineup with Juan Soto and Manny Machado, they will be a very different team.

Until then, the Padres will have to win as many games as possible to ensure a high Wildcard seed. The NL West seems out of reach now that they are 15.5 games behind the Dodgers. However, with the superstars they will have in October, the Padres will be a threat to every team in the MLB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy