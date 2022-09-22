San Diego Padres vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will play the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park in the third game of their MLB series on Thursday (September 22). They won a well-contested second game 1-0 yesterday.

The Cardinals have followed up with a series of losses against the Padres, something they're not used to. That has brought in a small dent to their overall season record (87-63), especially away.

They are currently 36-36 on the road but have been completely dominant at home. Nobody was particularly culpable for their Game 2 loss, as the Cardinals were not poor on the night. It was a victory by a very fine margin for the Padres.

Blake Snell had one hell of a night for San Diego. In seven IPs, he managed a whopping 13 strikeouts, which was simply incredible.

St. Louis batters had no answers to his fiery spell. All San Diego needed was someone to score a run, and that job was fulfilled by Kim Ha-Seong, who put the team on the scoresheet. However, Snell was definitely the player of the game.

"BlaKKKKKKKKKKKKKe Snell"- Padres

The Cardinals definitely have it in them to win Game 3. They sit atop the National League Central division and have been one of the most consistent.

San Diego is second in the NL West, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are well placed for a playoff finish. However, both teams have nothing to worry about, as they have done enough in the regular season.

San Diego Padres vs St. Louis Cardinals: Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22, 04:10 pm EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs St. Louis Cardinals: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -145 -1.5 (+150) U 8 (-120) St. Louis Cardinals +125 +1.5 (-175) O 8 (+100)

San Diego Padres vs St. Louis Cardinals: Pick

Joe Musgrove is ready to hold the pole position against the Cardinals. A whip of 1.07 and a 3.85 ERA for the season presents a strong case. He has a total of 165 strikeouts so far, a number he will look to increase today. If the Cardinals are to win the game, they will have to negate Musgrove's attack.

Pick: Joe Musgrove Total Strikeouts O 4.5 (-115)

San Diego Padres vs St. Louis Cardinals: Prediction

It's tough to predict the winner in Game 3, which is likely to be a thriller. Nevertheless, the Cardinals should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Cardinals Team Total O 3.5 (-110)

