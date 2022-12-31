San Diego vs San Francisco Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The San Diego Toreros will take on the San Francisco Dons at the War Memorial Gym in the NCAA on Saturday (December 31).

The Toreros are off to a 7-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're ninth in the West Coast Conference and on a two-game losing streak. They're coming off an 85-58 loss against the Saint Mary's Gaels (85-58) in their previous outing. Bendji Pierre's and Wayne McKinney's 14 points apiece were in vain.

Meanwhile, the Dons, who are 11-5 on the season, are seventh in the same conference as the Torerors. They're coming off a 79-67 defeat against the Santa Clara Broncos in their last outing. Khalil Shabazz starred with 23 points.

San Diego Toreros vs San Francisco Dons: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Diego Toreros +425 +10 (-110) O 151.5 (-110) San Francisco Dons -550 -10 (-110) U 151.5 (-110)

The Toreros started the season with seven wins and eight losses. Their away record is 1-3.

The team has been very impressive on offense, averaging 77.9 points per game, which ranks 72nd in the country, while conceding 77.2 points per outing, which ranks 340th in the nation. Their offensive rebounding is just around the average mark at 31.9 per game, while their defensive rebounding is also similar at 31.5.

The Dons, meanwhile, are in a better situation compared to the Toreros, with 11 wins and five losses. Their home record is great at 7-2. The team has been way above the average mark in offense, scoring 75.1 points per game, while conceding only 67.4 points per outing. Their total offensive rebounds are 34.4, whereas 30.1 are defensive rebounds.

San Diego Toreros vs San Francisco Dons: Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Toreros @ San Francisco Dons

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: War Memorial Gym, San Francisco, California

San Diego Toreros vs San Francisco Dons: Prediction

The Dons are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games played on a Saturday. San Francisco has a 6-4 advantage over San Diego in their last ten games. Two of these games have been won by the Dons. They're in a better situation at present, while their defense is more solid as well.

Final Prediction: San Francisco -10 (-110)

